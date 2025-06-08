A ‘Masked Singer’ celeb was terrified to sing on live TV — but still got mad when she was sent home early

"I was hoping I would get one more chance to sing a song," she revealed after being sent home.

'Full House' star Candace Cameron Bure rejected 'The Masked Singer' three times because she harbored stage fright and didn't want to embarrass herself on live television. "I had actually been asked to do the show four times. And three times I said no, because I am so scared to sing. I'm not a great singer, and it's so out of my comfort zone. So I kept saying, 'No, no, no,'" Cherry Blossom (Bure's character) said in an interview with Parade after being sent home following the first round of Season 13. Bure confessed that she was upset with the judges for calling out her name during the elimination. “I was hoping I would get one more chance to sing a song,” she revealed.

The 'Growing Pains' actress admitted that she lacked motivation, even though her father, Bob Saget, had participated in the singing reality show as 'Squiggly Monster' during season 4. Bure revealed that she didn't consider performing in the show until she was challenged to improve her singing abilities by a vocal instructor named Tara Simon. "I'll give you free singing lessons. Because I guarantee you, anybody can learn to sing. Unless you're tone-deaf, and very few people are tone-deaf. So I can teach you how to use your voice. And so I took her up on it, and we did six weeks of lessons," she said.

This time round, when the Fox show invited her, Bure decided to put everything on the line and jump onto the bandwagon of stars competing for the 'golden mask.' Once under the spotlight, Bure confessed that she loved every second and felt it was unjust to be let go before she could establish herself. "You know what? What do I have to lose? This show is super fun. I need to just go for it. And it scared the bejeebers out of me. But I typed, 'Yes, I'll do it.' I told my husband before we went back out, I was like, 'I did it. I'm fine.' I don't ever have to do this again. I won't be sad if I'm eliminated first. It's totally fine."

#TheMaskedSinger finale has me reflecting on my time under the mask.🎭🌸🎤 Wishing the best of luck to the finalists. I’ll be tuning in tonight!👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/iX1bPdvDpG — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) May 7, 2025

Meanwhile, the judges' panel had a field day guessing the icon behind the 'Cherry Blossom' mask. Robin Thicke expected it was a yesteryear actress, Tracey Gold, from the sitcom 'Growing Pains.' Rita Ora made a wild guess that it was Jessica Biel, and Ken Jeong went further with the imagination when he declared the celebrity under the pink costume was Tina Fey, showing off her SNL skills. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg had someone out of the league; she predicted it was best-selling author and actress Jennie Garth.

"I kind of thought maybe Robin or Jenny would get it. Jenny was getting close to things. It's not even in the package, but at one moment, she said the show Full House. She's like, "I'm thinking '90s shows. I'm thinking Full House." But she didn't say my name," Bure reacted to the judges' wrong guesses. On a parting note, the 'Fuller House' alum revealed that she wasn't open to a career in singing; however, she admitted that she wouldn't mind doing a few gigs occasionally.