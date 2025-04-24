This ‘DWTS’ moment had the Britney Spears' VMA energy — of course, a live python was involved

Sequins, samba, and… a snake? A ‘DWTS’ contestant showed up to rehearsal with a giant python, and no one was ready

Talk about iconic! Bindi Irwin paid tribute to Britney Spears' iconic MTV Music Video Awards 2001 moment during the premiere of 'Dancing With The Stars' in 2015. Irwin carried a giant yellow albino Burmese python around her torso while walking the red carpet at Hollywood Boulevard for season 21 of the reality dancing show. The Australian native appeared relaxed in a sparkly pink ballroom dress while holding the reptile close to her body. Dancing partner Derek Hough posted the wildlife enthusiast bonding with her adorable pet on Instagram with the caption, @bindisueirwin just chillin with a snake wrapped around her neck in the middle of the street on Hollywood Blvd."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Hough (@derekhough)

"This is an albino Burmese python," the then 17-year-old nature conservationist can be seen addressing the camera in the short clip. "Her name is Sally and she loves dancing even though she doesn't have any ears and can't hear." "She's very cute," she amusingly gushed, "It's pretty cool though, she's very cute." "She's terrifying," at this point, Hough can be heard saying in the background, as per E! News. The stunt was first pulled by Spears while performing 'Slave 4 U' with an albino python named Banana sitting snug around her shoulders during the music awards. Since then, it has been counted as one of the most viral VMA moments ever.

Britney Spears at the MTV Music Video Awards 2001 (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by KMazur)

Meanwhile, during a partner switch, Irwin surprised her new dancing mate, Val Chmerkovskiy, with a giant python. The teen wanted to intimidate Chmerkovskiy while they nailed the rehearsal choreography for the next round. "I just thought I would bring in a new friend this morning," Irwin teased as her partner looked visibly shaken. "Do you need help because I'm not gonna be the one rescuing you," Chmerkovskiy sarcastically quipped. A reporter asked, "Where the chances that on switch-up week is where she brings out this giant Python." "Man, yes, it was very scary. I trusted her man; if something had happened, it would have been on your conscience, Bindi," he added while being interviewed on the red carpet before their performance.

The snake charm worked, and Irwin breezed through all the rounds of 'Dancing With The Stars' until she reached the finale with her partner. They ended up winning the talent reality show that year after defeating finalists Nick Carter and Alek Skarlatos. "I am speechless. This is a gift, and I can't tell you how much love I have for all of your support throughout this beautiful journey. My life has been changed," she expressed her feelings through a gratitude post on Instagram. The daughter of the late 'crocodile hunter', Steve Irwin, confessed that the opportunity allowed her to tap into her feminine energy like never before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin)

"Not only have I learned about the world of sequins and sparkles and high heels, but to be blessed with this beautiful family, I feel like my family has just been extended, even more than animals!" she told ABC News. "Bindi is the most optimistic person on planet Earth...but we never knew she could dance," her mother, Terri, lauded. Irwin is now married to professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, and the couple has a daughter named Grace.