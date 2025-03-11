Ellen had one of her most awkward interviews with Aubrey Plaza — thanks to her dance moves

'Parks and Recreation' alum Aubrey Plaza and awkward interviews are a never-ending story! In April 2013, Plaza appeared on an episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' and while chatting with the talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Plaza failed to find the right words to answer the questions. While making her way to the stage, Plaza did a painfully awkward dance move, swinging both of her arms in a rowing motion. As per Yahoo! News, DeGeneres took a dig at Plaza's dancing skills and quipped, "That was such a lack of commitment to dancing. If that's what that was." Plaza replied, “I was trying to come up with a move."

Then, DeGeneres interrupted Plaza mid-sentence by saying, "As you walked out," to which the latter replied, "Yeah, right about there." Shortly afterward, DeGeneres exclaimed, "Right there you decided this is the move." At that point, Plaza uttered, "Just row on over there, just get it over with. I’ve never been on a rowboat before." On the other hand, DeGeneres shared, "Well now you look like you've done it before."

Later in the episode, DeGeneres asked Plaza, “So you don’t dance?" to which she retorted, "Nope… but I’m really glad to be here." As per Complex magazine, Plaza gave an awkward shoutout to her cousin Jake and told DeGeneres, "Before you ask me anything. I just wanted to tell you that my cousin is in sixth grade. His name is Jake. He's your biggest fan ever, and for the past couple of years, he's always been asking me if I've said hello to you for him yet 'cause I think he thinks I run into you all the time, um, and I always say no, but now, he said hello." Soon after, DeGeneres said, "Hi, Jake. Thank you, Jake. Hi, back to you, Jake. Tell him hi, but I'll tell him hi now."

DeGeneres questioned Plaza, "Where does he live?" to which Plaza answered, "He lives in Wilmington, Delaware." Eventually, the conversation shifted towards Plaza's family. "Is that where you're from?" DeGeneres asked Plaza; meanwhile, she replied, "Yeah. That's right." A curious DeGeneres inquired, "Your whole family is there." In her response, Plaza shared, "Yeah, my whole family is there. Um, my dad's family is from Philadelphia, but my mom's family is from Wilmington, and that's where I grew up."

At that point, another awkward moment occurred when DeGeneres told Plaza, "You sound like you're apologizing for it somehow." While talking about her roots, Plaza said, "No, no. I just, whenever I say I'm from Delaware, there's always like a weird." Then, DeGeneres chimed in, "Nobody has a weirdness about Delaware. They must be really proud of you,” meanwhile, Plaza stammered, “I’m proud of myself… too."

Once the episode dropped, the fans raved over Plaza's sense of humor. One social media user wrote, "There's not a single clip of Aubrey that I did not laugh at! She's so hilariously AMAZING!" Another person stated, "She's so awkwardly funny; I love her." Followed by a third person who penned, "The only way I click on Ellen is for Aubrey! She is irresistible." Another netizen stopped by the comments and went on to say, "My favourite thing about Aubrey is her interviews. I actually saw her for the first time on Conan many years ago. She was promoting 'Parks and Recreation,' and that’s also how I discovered that show!"