Aubrey Plaza begged Drew Barrymore to ‘be my mommy’ in a podcast moment no one saw coming

"You're a dream mom. I wish you were my mom. Be my mommy!" Aubrey Plaza asked Drew Barrymore.

Drew Barrymore and Aubrey Plaza connected on Barrymore’s podcast, 'Drew’s News, ' back in 2022. During an episode in which they discussed Plaza’s role in 'The White Lotus,' the conversation took a bizarre turn when Plaza suddenly expressed a wish for Barrymore to be her mother. The unusual exchange left many viewers wishing they could forget the moment, as per Page Six.

While appearing on Barrymore’s podcast, 'Drew’s News,' to discuss 'The White Lotus,' Plaza complimented Barrymore’s parenting, saying, "You're a dream mom. I wish you were my mom," before switching to a baby voice and adding, "Be my mommy!" Barrymore played along and responded, "I'll say the same thing I say to my girls. Get back in my belly." Barrymore has two daughters named Olive and Frankie. However, the conversation only got stranger from there. Plaza continued by asking, "Feed me, put me to bed," to which Barrymore replied, "I'm good at it too. I put them in the nook of my arm, and I hold them and I pet them." "Oh god, what I wouldn't do to put you to bed," Barrymore added.

Losing my mind over this conversation between Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore pic.twitter.com/Z69YxLQj7S — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) December 19, 2022

When Barrymore tried to bring the conversation back on track, saying it was a dream come true to be with Plaza, Plaza replied, "Mine too, Mommy." Barrymore then repeated, "Get in my belly!" and Plaza responded in a creepy tone, "Oh god, it's so warm." Barrymore described her womb as being the perfect temperature and having food available all the time. Plaza is known for giving odd interviews and presenting herself as a sarcastic and quirky star, but this may be her weirdest interview yet, at least for now. Many internet users reacted to the video. One person wrote, "I kept waiting for one of them to decide, We’ve gone far enough, but neither did." Another one added, "Hopefully, they got a room after this. Meanwhile, many fans supported the two, with one of them saying, "Two of my favorite bisexual icons. Always great when you see two people you love getting on with each other this well."

I kept waiting for one of them to decide, “we’ve gone far enough,” but neither did — Steven Jong (@ErnestScribbler) December 21, 2022

Plaza is renowned for her distinctive, often unconventional demeanor during interviews, which has led to numerous memorable and awkward moments. Another incident as such happened at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1 when an awkward red carpet interview between Vogue host Chloe Fineman and Stella McCartney, Madelyn Cline, and Aubrey Plaza left viewers uncomfortable. The event celebrated the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibit, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,' with a livestream hosted by Vogue’s Fineman, Derek Blasberg, and La La Anthony. During the interview, Fineman introduced the trio incorrectly, saying, “We have [sic] Stella McCartey, Natalie Cline and Audrey…” Plaza humorously finished the introduction by adding, “Slutburn.” After repeating Plaza’s fake surname, Fineman moved on to discuss their outfits. McCartney described her polka-dot blazer dress simply by saying, “It’s a look. And that’s about it.” Plaza, wearing a white gown with cut-outs, added, “This is Stella McCartney. That’s right. Sustainable Stella.”

Aubrey Plaza attends the 2022 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 28, 2022 in New York City. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Taylor Hill)

When Fineman asked McCartney, “Now Stella, you took over from Karl Lagerfeld…” to which, McCartney responded, “You’re not taking this seriously,” prompting Fineman to say, “I am! No, I’ll be more serious…” Plaza appeared uncomfortable during the exchange, turning to Cline and laughing. Fineman later explained her question, saying, “No, because my name is Chloe, and you took over from Karl Lagerfeld at Chloe in 1997… How did you work with his legacy at the house?” She ended the interview by asking Cline, “It’s just Madelyn, right? No last name," The Independent reported.