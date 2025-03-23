Arnold Schwarzenegger mocking Conan's 'girly' physique in interview is painful to watch even years later

Conan O'Brien asked Arnold Schwarzenegger for fitness tips—but got way more than he bargained for in an awkward TV moment

Arnold Schwarzenegger won the Mr.Universe tag at the mere age of 20, and from 1971 to 1975 he remained unchallenged for the Mr.Olympia title. Schwarzenegger's fit physique made him the icon of Hollywood action films in the 90s. In 1999 when he appeared on the 'Late Show with Conan O'Brien' to promote his action/horror flick 'End of Days', O'Brien was so besotted by the presence of the athletic champion that he couldn't resist asking a few fitness tips. However, there was a twist, the television host hilariously presented a large half-dressed cardboard cutout of himself for Schwarzenegger to analyze his body goals. "You know you could give me a few tips because uh I've been thinking recently about getting into shape," O'Brien confessed.

"I mean it is very important that you work out every day right. You lift tons and tons of weights. This is what I did, trained every day for hours and hours," the 'Fubar' actor dutifully advised. He also credited his genetics for the wrestler physique, "But there's one other thing that's very important and that's genetics," he admitted. Then to the amusement of the audience, Schwarzenegger showcased a photoshopped image of a child with six-pack abs and holding weights claiming it to be his childhood picture. "It is very important to have genes," he joked. "Nice six-pack yeah you have to be born with," O'Brien teased.

Arnold Schwarzenegger poses for a portrait session on June 13, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Harry Langdon)

O'Brien then cheekily requested Schwarzenegger to be honest about reviewing his cardboard cutout. "You could give me some advice. I have a cardboard cutout of me practically naked that I bring with me everywhere and I thought maybe you could give me a few uh tips." As soon as the 'Predator' actor couldn't hold his laughter at the bizarre cutout, "This is so funny I cannot believe it," Schwarzenegger blurted out after regaining composture. "Well first of all let's talk about the positive here for a second let's focus on something. Only muscles good," the professional bodybuilder pointed out looking at the cutout. However, the segment turned super cringe when Schwarzenegger labeled O'Brien's chest as man boobs.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's 3 Exclusive Fitness Tips pic.twitter.com/sx6PDGpYHw — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) August 28, 2023

"Oh! look at these girly breasts. You can show off these little girly breasts at the nudist colony in Malibu okay! But this is really cute," the 'Commando' actor mocked. "Arnold when you make fun of my b****es you go too far," the television host quipped embarrassed. Schwarzenegger then slyly complimented O'Brien's neck calling it muscular, "Look at the neck because it has to hold up that fat Irish head all those fantastic." The audience erupted in laughter as he continued with a highly critical remark and counsel for the comedian's genitalia. O'Brien was left sitting red-faced in his place as he faced the humiliating assassination of his physique much to the delight of Schwarzenegger.

This weekly workout from my newsletter is a perfect place to start: https://t.co/36ueFWwip4 https://t.co/QIGkMsGjzE — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 18, 2023

Fans loved the camaraderie and especially O'Brien's ability to make fun of himself, "A quality that separates Conan from other late show hosts is his astounding ability to make fun of himself, not take himself seriously like at all lol," a viewer praised. "Conan sacrificing himself for a joke! He's so good at it! Love that about him," a fan chimed. "Arnold laughing was more than enough to make watching this worth it. Lol," a netizen gushed. "Arnold looks so comfortable in making Conan feel uncomfortable," an online user regaled. Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger continues to entertain and educate his fans with fitness tips through his social media.