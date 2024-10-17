'Brothers' Review: Tired plot drags down a movie helped up by a superb supporting cast

Contains spoilers for 'Brothers'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In Prime Video's 'Brothers', the Munger family motto could very well be "the family that steals together stays together." This quirky film, directed by Max Barbakow, dives into the complex dynamics of a family with a checkered past, blending humor with familial conflict centered around two twin brothers.

Set against a backdrop of crime, 'Brothers' presents a sharp contrast between the siblings, played by Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin. While the film introduces a colorful cast of characters, it occasionally struggles with a disjointed narrative that leaves its humor feeling inconsistent and its plot predictable.

'Brothers' fumbles with a predictable plot

Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, and Peter Dinklage in a still from 'Brothers' (Prime Video/@tinarowden)

'Brothers' opens with our two protagonists' childhood, when it is established that they come from a family of thieves. As the movie progresses, the two brothers become estranged, with Jady (Peter Dinklage) ending up in jail and Moke (Josh Brolin) attempting to reconstruct his life as a normal citizen. However soon Jady ends up at Moke's doorstep, begging his brother for one more robbery to reclaim a hoard of emeralds stolen by their mother, Cath Munger (Glenn Close).

The film expertly portrays the brothers' complicated connection and their opposing personalities. Despite their differences, Moke and Jady are strongly connected by their early traumas and their common love for their mother, who abandoned them decades ago and has now reappeared. As they negotiate ludicrous family strife and unusual scenarios, the film's attempts to combine multiple genres fall flat. The biggest ick I've with the plotline of the 'Brothers' is that it often feels extremely predictable and dispersed, leaving no space for surprise aspects, which also makes the movie's climax rather predictable.

'Brothers' tries to tackle multiple genres but lacks a clear focus

Brendan Fraser and Peter Dinklage in a still from 'Brothers' (@primevideo)

I was obviously excited to see what Max Barbakow would bring out with 'Brothers,' as 'Palm Springs' is one of my comfort watches. While I absolutely adored the familial dynamics and eccentric characters, I must say that I had high expectations.

I believe the film struggled under Barbakow's direction since he attempted to incorporate several genres such as robbery, comedy, and family dynamics, together. Despite his attempts to incorporate multiple genres, he fails to properly incorporate even one of them since the emotional beats of the movie feel severely undeveloped.

Peter Dinklage and Josh Brolin's strong performances elevate 'Brothers'

Peter Dinklage, Glenn Close, and Josh Brolin in 'Brothers' (@primevideo)

On a positive note, the acting in 'Brothers' is undeniably strong, where we see superb performances from Hollywood royalty, and their performance further justifies their reputation as solid stars. I particularly like Peter Dinklage's performance as Jady. Jady is an impetuous and troublemaking sibling who understands how to manipulate his brother for his own benefit. Dinklage's performance exudes energy and charm. Josh Brolin's portrayal of Moke brings a palpable emotional weight to the film, showcasing his character's struggle to break free from his past. The chemistry between the two actors is a standout aspect, providing a genuine sense of brotherhood.

I was surprised to see Brendan Fraser as a supporting character in the film, and as always, he delivered an outstanding performance. Glenn Close's portrayal of Cath Munger adds a sense of unity to the family dynamics. Despite her character's grey shade, Close adds nuance to her portrayal. Overall, 'Brothers' is a fun one-time viewing that you may enjoy with your family, but despite its superb cast and promising idea, the film falls short of expectations.

