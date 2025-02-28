David Letterman once showed Jennifer Lopez in a weird zoom shot — then she got her revenge years later

Currently, Jennifer Lopez is all set to flaunt her cowboy boots after purchasing a sprawling 2.5-acre estate in LA's Hidden Hills

Celebrated for his iconic personality, David Letterman is a renowned name in show business. However, he has often been accused of favoring certain guests while showing a different side to others. Jennifer Lopez is one guest who seemingly found herself on Letterman’s wrong side. Letterman frequently seemed to show his dislike for Lopez, probing into her personal life and making harsh comments about her appearance. However, Lopez kept her composure and found a subtle yet satisfying way to get back at him, resulting in an entertaining moment, The Things reported.

Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles premiere of 'Wicked' at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 9, 2024, in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images| Amy Sussman)

During one of her early appearances on 'Late Night with David Letterman', Lopez faced an uncomfortable and arguably disrespectful moment. As he introduced her, Letterman said, "Jennifer Lopez is here, and Matchbox Twenty," while the camera noticeably zoomed in on her chest. Instead of being frustrated, Lopez kept her composure, responding with a sarcastic but calm smile, "That's pretty good—that's pretty good," subtly acknowledging the awkwardness without directly addressing it, as per the outlet.

While Lopez didn’t confront Letterman at the time, she seemingly hadn’t forgotten about it. Thirteen years later, she unknowingly got a bit of payback. While demonstrating her perfumes, Letterman asked her to spray some, saying, "Help me out here," to which Lopez responded, "I will." She then sprayed him in the face. Letterman joked that he hadn’t gotten enough and urged her to spray more, saying, "What do these go for? I still didn't get any. Shoot some up." Lopez obliged, spraying him again and laughing, "I'm so sorry." Letterman dramatically pretended his eyes were burning, making for a hilarious moment.

Now talking about Lopez, the actress and singer has been turning a new leaf after her marriage with Ben Affleck fell apart. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their relationship in 2021 and married in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, followed by a grander celebration in Georgia on August 20, 2022, as per People. However, two years after their Georgia wedding, Lopez filed for divorce on April 26, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.

She filed without a lawyer at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, requested no spousal support for either party, and asked for attorney's fees to be split. The couple reached a divorce settlement on January 6, 2025, and the court officially dissolved their marriage on February 21, 2025, declaring them legally single. Currently, sources tell TMZ that Lopez has purchased a sprawling 2.5-acre estate in L.A.'s Hidden Hills. The main house spans an impressive 10,046 square feet and includes a barn, stables, a riding arena, a guest house, and a pool. Given that Hidden Hills is known for its equestrian-friendly community, it looks like J.Lo might need to dust off a pair of cowgirl boots.

Letterman, on the other hand, retired from CBS' 'Late Night with David Letterman' in 2015 and made a surprise appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' on Monday, February 10, as per Today. As he walked onto the stage to thunderous applause, Fallon asked, “David Letterman, what are you doing here?” to which Letterman quipped, “Is this the 23rd hour of the TODAY show?” He then joked about his former bandleader, Paul Shaffer, saying, "Paul, what are you doing here?" Shaffer humorously responded, "You took too much Ambien and then you wake up somewhere with no clue how the hell you got there?" prompting Letterman to joke, "Wow. You've been reading my diary." The retired host also playfully claimed he had been busy on TikTok and "made an enormous deal with the Chinese government."