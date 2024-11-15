The twisted plot to murder Don Fluitt: 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' explores a tale of manipulation and betrayal

Don Fluitt's murder was considered to be one of the most chilling crimes in Albuquerque

In the world of true crime, few stories are as chilling as the one behind the conspiracy to kill Don Fluitt. 'Dateline: The Smoking Gun' uncovers lesser-known details of this dark and twisted plot, shedding new light on the chilling steps taken by Terry White, as allegedly instigated by his wife Christine White, who shared a child with Fluitt in a previous marriage.

This isn’t just another tale of betrayal; it’s a harrowing look at the calculated planning, deception, and ultimate tragedy that unfolded upon the 54-year-old single father from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The episode reveals the layers of manipulation, hidden motives, and the chilling reality of how far some will go to make a deadly plan a reality.

Who is Terry White?

Terry White is a defendant who was indicted in connection with the murder of Don Fluitt. He was the person who had the intention to commit the murder but it was part of an even larger conspiracy that was allegedly incited by Fluitt's ex-wife, Christine White.

His activities were exposed in the investigation, which included video footage, DNA evidence, and a witness. Terry faced charges of conspiracy to kill Fluitt and assisted in taking the murder to act.

How did Terry White kill Don Fluitt?

Terry was allegedly involved in this conspiracy with Don's ex-wife, Christine White. Don Fluitt was in a custody dispute for their 11-year-old daughter with Christine. On December 29, 2016, Terry White murdered him by breaking into the garage of Fluitt, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He was shown, from the surveillance footage, having knocked a trash can to the ground before entering the garage where he attacked Fluitt, crushed his trachea, and cut through his jugular with a steak knife.

Where is Terry White now?

Terry White has already been sentenced for murdering Don Fluitt on first-degree murder charges. Terry did not only commit the act but was also involved as a conspirator to carry out the murder because he planned and consented to the acts supposedly made by Christine White due to their bitter legal battle.

Among the evidence used against White for his conspiracy involvement were the discussions and the plans made so that Fluitt would eventually die. His function in the crime story, coupled with other testimony or evidence that appeared at the trial, led to his sentence. He is now serving a 42-year term in prison as punishment for his activities associated with that rather tragic and cold-blooded crime.

