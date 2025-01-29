Dakota Johnson once called out Jimmy Fallon to take her interview seriously after what he did

"Love that she’s still not letting any host push her over when she’s talking," a fan praised the 'Madame Web' actress.

Dakota Johnson, known for her coy and poised demeanor, once showed her feisty side when she appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' last year to promote her big-budget Marvel release, Madame Web'. During the segment, Fallon was distracted, jotting down 'Spider-Man' film spoilers as Johnson discussed her maiden superhero role. The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress got irritated over the lack of attention from the veteran comedian and snapped mid-sentence. She said, "I think it is the coolest thing in the world," before abruptly asserting, "Take this seriously." She chided Fallon and snatched his paper, remarking, "Wrong movie." Johnson then scrawled 'Madame Web' over the paper.

According to The Things, a clip of the same soon went viral online, as fans praised the 'High Note' actress for holding her ground. "I love how she confronts people in a soft yet firm way. It's an art and she's got it!" a netizen opined on YouTube. "I love that she is still not letting any host push her over when she is talking. That 'take this seriously'...reminds me of her on Ellen and that 'aren’t you supposed to let people talk to this show' moment," another fan agreed. "Dakota is just one of the rare likable celebrities that you could vibe with in real life. It’s refreshing and she is naturally so stunning, ️‍this role is gonna be badass and one for the books," another echoed.

Dakota Johnson at Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night on January 19, 2023, in Park City, Utah. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Michael Loccisano)

"She stays true to her quiet nature but she's definitely a baddie. Speaks up for herself. I love it," chimed another fan. Others gushed over Fallon and Johnson's friendly banter and camaraderie. A comment read, "Dakota and Jimmy always make me laugh and smile. They have such great chemistry." "Love her personality so much. She is so shy and humble, and this was a great interview," added another.

This is not the first time the People's Choice winner expressed her frustration during a live interview, Newsweek reported. She has instead earned the monicker 'queen of ending talk show careers,' because of her quirky one-liners. As per the outlet, in November 2019, she gave a sassy reply to Ellen DeGeneres when confronted with an awkward question. During the episode, DeGeneres asked Johnson about her 30th birthday party celebrations. "How was the party? I wasn't invited," the stand-up comedian jokingly said. "Actually, no. That's the truth, Ellen. You were invited. Last year— last time I was on the show, last year, you gave me a bunch of s**t about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited," Johnson asserted, causing an awkward silence. DeGeneres nevertheless insisted that she wasn't invited. "But I did invite you, and you didn't come," the 'Black Mass' actress shot back.

dakota johnson finding out that the ellen degeneres show is ending pic.twitter.com/FMElOVzRki — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 12, 2021

Johnson continued, "Ask anybody. Ask Jonathan, your producer." The producer screamed and confirmed, "You were out of town." Their banter went viral as fans loved watching the two bicker. "Dakota Johnson finding out that the Ellen DeGeneres show is ending," a fan posted, sharing a meme. "Dakota Johnson has done more for society by ending Ellen DeGeneres than most of your favorites have in their careers and it shows," another posted in a now-deleted tweet.