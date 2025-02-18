Dakota Johnson boldly guesses what’s in Jimmy Kimmel’s phone — the biggest clue was his reaction

Jimmy Kimmel blushed after Dakota Johnson predicted what photos the talk show host had in his mobile phone

'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress Dakota Johnson has mastered the art of handling awkward interviews—this time, Jimmy Kimmel was the one squirming. In a 2023 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dakota Johnson joined Jimmy Kimmel to promote her drama Daddio. During their chat, Kimmel asked her about a scene where her character receives a d**k pic from her boyfriend. Referring to the explicit scene, Kimmel said, "So you get this, and we can see it in the movie. It's right there... Who – where did it come from?" As per The Things, Johnson revealed that they actually held a casting process for the photograph. "When we were casting the d**k pic, there's not really a backstock of penis photos that are usable in movies," Johnson shared on the episode.

Kimmel, surprised by Johnson's response, joked, "Wait a minute I know where you can find a very big backstock of them." Soon after, Johnson responded, "In your phone." At that moment, Kimmel's face turned red as he blushed a little and burst into laughter. Discussing the casting process, the Cha Cha Real Smooth star revealed, "So our amazing props master Diana Burton, who is a woman in her 60s, had a group of her male friends just anonymously send in photos to her." Johnson explained that the team carefully reviewed all submissions before selecting the final photo. "The four of us, just like four women [saying], 'This one's nice, that one's not great,'" she continued.

In an interview with Screenrant, Johnson revealed that she worked really hard and poured her heart and soul into her role in the film 'Daddio.' Johnson explained, "A lot of it for me was Girlie's look and her clothes, and a lot of just imaginary stuff for her." In addition to this, Johnson also specified that she and her fellow co-star Sean Penn rehearsed a lot together before the filming began. "And then Sean and I did spend some time together beforehand working with Christy and reading through things together, but it was kind of solitary prep for me. We did [rehearse] a little bit at Sean's house. He made a little fake car situation with a rearview mirror; and a little hand mirror duct taped to a broom that was duct taped to a chair. And that was how we rehearsed," she continued.

In the comments section of the YouTube video from the talk show, many fans praised Dakota's responses during the segment. One fan said, "Funniest person ever for sure! She's funny in such a random way. Everything she says is so wildly unpredictable. You never know what will come out of her mouth lol." Adoring her, one fan wrote, "Her giggling is the best." Another one wished, "She is such a soft-spoken and graciously beautiful woman. I just love everything about her..I wish I could meet her someday."