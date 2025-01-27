Dakota Johnson and Leslie Mann flirt with reporter in wild interview: "Could you take your shirt off?"

Through the years, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' actress Dakota Johnson has had some awkward media interactions! During one of her interviews with her co-star Leslie Mann, Johnson was seen promoting their 2016 film 'How To Be Single.' As per Unilad, the duo kicked off the interview by complimenting the interviewer Chris Van Vliet's fish socks. "Look how cute your socks are!" Mann told Vliet who gracefully responded by saying, "Thank you. No one sees them on TV, but I know that they're there." Shortly afterward, Johnson playfully remarked, "We know they're there." Then, Mann went one step further and gave another compliment to Vliet. "Are you single? You're handsome," Mann blurted out. At that moment, Vliet disclosed that he was single and added, "Thank you! Tell me more!"

Then, Johnson continued to gush over Vliet's great looks and muscular physique and shared, "You look like you have really big muscles." Soon after, Mann and Johnson called out two of their friends to check out Vliet's muscles by saying, "You guys! Look! Hot guy!" Johnson seemed curious to learn more about Vliet's workout routine and asked, "Do you work out a lot?" The interview took a turn when Mann asked, "Could you take off your shirt?" Vliet inquired the duo regarding 'which shirt' were they talking about. The two movie stars told Vliet to remove 'all of them'.

After some funny banter, Mann asked the interviewer to undo 'more buttons' on his shirt. Mann mentioned that she and her fellow co-star Johnson 'won't speak' or answer any questions until he fulfills their request. While unbuttoning his shirt, Vliet replied, "This is like, like bribing me." Mann and Johnson ordered Vliet to continue opening up the unbuttoned shirt. Vliet who was speechless and didn't know to react simply quipped, "What? So, we're going to do the interview like this?" Then, the duo made a gesture to get rid of his shirt altogether.

Right away, the trio ended up laughing nervously. Then, Johnson shared Vliet 'looks great.' Johnson continued, "Great. Can everyone leave?" Then, Vliet admitted, "This is the best interview ever!" Vliet wrapped up the interview by saying, "This was so much fun." Some viewers felt that it was a light-hearted funny interview, meanwhile,. Others weren't happy with the way Mann and Johnson behaved during the interview and even called out Johnson for 'sexually harassing' him.

A couple of years later, Johnson and Vliet sat down together for another interview. At that time, Johnson was promoting her 2018 thriller mystery movie 'Bad Times at the El Royale.' During the interview, Johnson shed light on what happened when she and Mann came to promote their movie. Then, Johnson offered a heartfelt apology to Vliet for sexually harassing him during their previous interview. "Me and Leslie Mann sexually harassed you and I apologize," Johnson told Vliet. On the other hand, Vliet accepted Johnson's apology and simply responded by saying, "Oh. Thank you, I appreciate that." However, Vliet further added, "It was the most fun interview of my career."