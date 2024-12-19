'Creature Commandos' Episode 4 Soundtrack: All the songs featured on James Gunn's new DC show

James Gunn, now heading DCU Studios, has brought his love for great music to the new animated series Creature Commandos on Max. Known for creating iconic soundtracks like the ones in Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn’s touch ensures this show is packed with unforgettable tunes.

The series kicked off with two episodes full of catchy songs that fans can hum along to while waiting for the next release. The full 'Creature Commandos' soundtrack won’t be out until the season wraps up in January, but we’re already spotting some standout tracks. But for now, here are all the tracks featured in Episode 4. Keep checking back for more musical finds as new episodes drop!

Songs featured in 'Creature Commandos' Episode 4 'Chasing Squirrels'

A still from 'Creature Commandos' (Max)

Gogol Bordello - 'I Would Never Wanna Be Young Again'

Gogol Bordello - 'Not A Crime'

Kaizers Orchestra - 'Hjerteknuser'

When and where to watch 'Creature Commandos' Episode 5

A still from 'Creature Commandos' (Max)

'Creature Commandos' Episode 5 titled, 'The Iron Pot' is set to premiere on Thursday, December 23, at 3 am ET and will be available exclusively on Max, DCU Studios’ streaming platform. To watch the episode, you’ll need an active Max subscription.

Accessing Max is easy with subscription plans featuring monthly and yearly billing choices. The available Max plans and their corresponding prices include the 'With Ads' plan at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The 'Ad-Free' plan is $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year, and the 'Ultimate Ad-Free' plan is available at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.