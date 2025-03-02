Conan O'Brien mocking a celeb for having a crush on him is painful to watch: "I’m the Whitest..."

Conan O'Brien turned a celebrity's crush confession into an awkward roast, a move he's made before with Halle Berry

Renowned for his unmatched wit and self-deprecating humor, Conan O’Brien has undoubtedly mastered the art of keeping celebrities on the edge. However, when the talk show host caught the wind of a celebrity having a crush on him, you can bet he wasn’t going to let it slide. Wasting no time, he confronted the guest, turning the moment into pure comedic go.

Ally Maki attends the Apple TV+'s 'The Big Door Prize' Season 2 Photo Call at The Plaza Hotel on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Image | Photo by Cindy Ord)

The guest in the discussion was Ally Maki, who appeared on 'Conan,' where the conversation was going smoothly. However, O’Brien unearthed a tweet from 2016 stating Maki's crush on him. Yet, rather than being flattered, O’Brien playfully questioned the context of Maki’s tweet, as per The Things. He responded, "Hold it. This is the problem here; all of ‘is that weird?' do you have to qualify it that much?" He humorously added, "My question is, why can't someone say, 'I got a crush on Brad Pitt, isn't that crazy???' But you act like your tweet is going to blow up the universe."

Maki handled the situation gracefully, explaining, "It was channeling my teenage self, you know, you get a little nervous." However, O’Brien couldn't resist poking fun at the details, questioning her choice of emojis, saying, "I don’t know why the emojis are all crying and sweating. I'm just saying, there’s a lot of that that that doesn't make me feel good." The awkwardness escalated when another tweet surfaced, where Maki called him "tall, dark, and handsome." O’Brien hilariously shot back, pointing out, "I’m the Whitest person around."

Is it weird that my celebrity crush is 100% absolutely @ConanOBrien ...Is that weird IS IT?? 😬😁😅😅 — Ally Maki (@allymaki) October 8, 2016

Fans were obviously amused by the banter and shared their two cents under the YouTube video posted by Team Coco. A comment reads, "Conan's self-deprecating humor is what catapulted him to greatness. And the ladies find that irresistible," while another states, "Poor girl is being roasted by her own crush lmao." Another comment reads, "Conan is very attractive, especially with his casual clothes, or with the glasses, or with his beard, or all of that combined." Meanwhile, a netizen shared, "It's not weird at all. I have a huge crush on conan. With or without the beard!"

Well this happened. Thank you @teamcoco for letting me come on and talk nonsense with the two coolest dudes in town. @ConanOBrien 💁🏻👯‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/iSu7wtfoLC — Ally Maki (@allymaki) June 21, 2017

While O'Brien brutally roasted Maki for having a crush on him, this is not the first time a celebrity has revealed their liking for the host. Even Halle Berry could not escape O’Brien's charms and had the audience in stitches when she made a hilarious confession about her admiration for the host, as per FandomWire. During an early episode of 'Late Night with Conan O’Brien,' the host casually asked Berry about her relationship status.

Taking a moment to think, the actress playfully responded with a witty remark and a humorous confession, telling Conan, "The list goes on and on, but what they really don’t know is that I really want you, Conan." She then explained what sparked her admiration, adding, "When I saw you with that green mustache, it just did it for me." Her witty remarks had the audience in stitches, making for a lighthearted and memorable moment on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.