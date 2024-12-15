'Christmas on the Alpaca Farm' Ending Explained: Lifetime's romance flick ends with an important message

Jess Hillard and Andrew Flannery's romance faces an unexpected challenge

Contains spoilers for 'Christmas on the Alpaca Farm'

Jess Hilliard's (Kirsten Comerford) dream finally comes true when she wins the Runway to Christmas in Lifetime's 'Christmas on the Alpaca Farm.' However, this very win also comes with the equally sad news that can jeopardize her relationship with Andrew Flannery (Matt Wells).

It all began when Jess ditched her successful career as a Christmas sweater designer to launch her own line, and to do so, she ended up at the Flannery Farm to source materials. Andrew, the owner of the farm, is not amused by her presence, but as time passes, both warm to each other, and Jess even forms a heartwarming bond with his daughter Georgia (Ai Barrett). As the romance between Jess and Andrew is at its peak, shocking news changes everything.

Once Andrew arrives home, Jess informs him about her win at the competition. He erupts in joy and congratulates Jess, however, his world quickly turns upside down when he gets to know a shocking fact. Jess informs Andrew that due to large orders, her fashion line will have clothes that will be a mix of fleece and something more cost-efficient.

The news breaks Andrew's heart, and the duo engages in a heated exchange of words, with Jess leaving the farm in a somber mood. Once Jess returns to her New York apartment, she continues to be gloomy, making it evident that she misses Andrew.

The next day, Jess vents her feelings to Dina (Diana Diaz), saying she felt right with Andrew and dearly misses Georgia. Dina tries to cheer up her friend and tells her that maybe things were not meant to be and she should focus on moving on. In the next scene, Christine Flannery (Samantha Espie) nudges Andrew to go to Jess's fashion show, but he and tells her he won't compromise his family legacy. To which Christine implies that Jess is family too, and he should fight for her. Christine's words work their magic on Andrew, and he soon calls Georgia to get ready to attend Jess's fashion show.

At the venue, Andrew buys a bouquet for Jess and enjoys the show with Georgia. Once the show is over, Jess makes it clear that she has spoken to Beverly Clemington (Thom Zimerle), who has agreed to launch her fashion line on a small scale to maintain the authenticity of the clothes. Later, Georgia embraces Jess, who is more than happy to see her. She later meets Andrew and informs him that it's his choice if he still wants to work with her. To which Andrew professes his love for her and both make up. The movie ends with Jess celebrating Christmas as a family with Andrew, Georgia, and Christine.