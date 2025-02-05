Christine Brown's new memoir will reveal what ‘Sister Wives’ never showed us: "I'll tell my story..."

Christine Brown announces a memoir about her journey, shares cover options, and embraces a new chapter with husband David Woolley

Christine Brown, known for starring in the reality TV show Sister Wives centered around Christine, her ex-husband Kody Brown, and his relationships with three other women, Meri, Janelle, and Robyn, are making a huge career move, Parade reported.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to make the exciting announcement, declaring to all, "I have a book about my life coming soon!!" "It is gritty and honest as I tell my story of living polygamy as a child, to my marriage and family life. It shows my heartache with leaving religion and my marriage to FINALLY meet @david__woolley," she went on, referring to her new husband David Woolley. Christine shared that she is telling her story with the help of author Kelly Kennedy, saying, "I did not write it myself even though every word is mine," while Simon & Schuster is publishing the book.

In the photos accompanying the message, Christine modeled three different fashion looks that she said were in contention for the book cover image, writing, "I love all three of my outfit choices. I wonder which one will make it to the cover?" Fans can preorder the book now on the Simon & Schuster website, with the title currently listed as 'Sister Wife: A Memoir of Faith, Family, and Finding Freedom.' Many people shared their earnest excitement in the comments, writing things like, "I am so excited to read your book Christine!!" and "I can't wait to get my hands on it!" Another supportive fan said, "Definitely going to order this! We strong women should stick together! All the very best for your new book and new life."

Fans also seemed in agreement on what outfit should end up on the cover, with the majority choosing the red jacket. "That red look!," said one internet user, while others commented, "Definitely red, go girl," and "Red!! The color of power taking your life back!!." A fan wrote, "Love you in the red jacket... true power" Another one commented, "Well that’s great but we have pretty much seen your life unfold before our eyes. 👀 what could the book possibly have left?" Congratulating Christine, one said, "Omg! I’m definitely ordering a book! Congratulations Queen!!!"

Christine, who was previously in a spiritual marriage with 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown for nearly 25 years, found love again after leaving polygamy. She and David Woolley met in 2022 and quickly formed a deep connection, with Christine calling him her "soulmate" and "the love of my life." Their wedding was a joyful celebration with close friends and family, and Christine described it as a "fairy tale" come true. Since getting married, the couple has been enjoying their new life together, sharing adventures, traveling, and supporting each other in every way. According to the Simon & Schuster website, it appears that Christine's book is scheduled to hit shelves on Sept. 16, 2025, but this is subject to change.