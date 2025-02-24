Christina Aguilera shares her craziest hookups in wild podcast, including one in studio: "Been bent..."

"I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations," she said while gushing about her chemistry with her fiancé.

Christina Aguilera opened up about her sex life while appearing on an episode of 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in April 2023. The ‘Dirrty’ singer shared plenty of bedroom advice, including the best places to get intimate. "I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations," she said while gushing about her chemistry with fiancé Matthew Rutler. Aguilera suggested the audience use their imagination, "There's the studio soundboard. I've been bent over it a couple of times. It's fun," she replied cheekily when asked about the wildest places she made love. "A plane can be fun, we've definitely hid some stuff under the blanket," she added.

As per People, she also acknowledged to host Alex Cooper that her moods dictated her preferred positions in the bedroom, "Sometimes it's nice early in the morning on your side and from behind — there's spooning involved," she said, adding that she loved "doggy [style] in the shower." The ‘Lady Marmalade’ singer stressed the importance of knowing your sexual preferences before engaging in intimacy with a partner. She also suggested spending time attempting to learn about one's preferred sexual techniques. "Sex is fun and knowing your body is so important. You are only going to know your body when you spend time with yourself first — so you even know what to ask for from your partner or what you like," she said.

Christina Aguilera at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by JB Lacroix)

Further in the episode, Aguilera made a naughty confession about finding 'oral sex' a major turn-on. "Hands down ... I enjoy it," she replied to Copper while boasting about her bedroom techniques. “Swallowing is really a good thing. It’s got a lot of protein,” the 'Candyman' singer said. However, she cautioned the listeners to consult with their partners before getting wild in bed. "Sexuality is a very specific thing. There are some guys that don’t like their balls being touched and there are some guys that like brutal things happening to them," she stated.

In the end, she clarified that successful intimacy depends on finding the perfect partner who is aware of one's sexual requirements. "There [are] a lot of different levels. That's why it's really important to be with a partner where you can really explore." The Grammy winner launched a sexual wellness brand called Playground, which focuses on intimate care products. Aguilera had an open dialogue with People to create awareness about a woman's pleasure points while promoting her brand. "I've gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years. And literally, there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older," she said.

'The Beautiful' singer stressed the importance of women understanding their bodies—even if that means exploring alone. She emphasized that achieving sexual well-being requires women to feel empowered to discuss their desires and boundaries. She encouraged women to openly discuss their experiences, body ownership, and sexuality—because every woman is different.