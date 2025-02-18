Chrissy Teigen pulls off the ultimate ‘Ellen’ scare prank on John Legend — and his scream says it all

Teigen explained that the production crew made her wait discreetly," They made me be barefoot."

Ellen DeGeneres's talk show was known for hilarious scare tactics that caught famous guests off guard. In 2019, the talk show host pulled the ultimate couple prank by having Chrissy Teigen scare her husband, John Legend, while he was guest hosting. The ‘All of Me’ singer was celebrating after being honored with the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title. "I am still, believe it or not, the sexiest man alive. Is it me, or did I even get sexier during the break?" he said while opening the special segment. After thanking fans for their support of his smash hit 'All of Me,' Legend played a spoof music video featuring Ellen. "Don't tell, Chrissy, guys. She'll be very, very, very jealous of Ellen," he blurted and that's exactly when Teigen jumped on him.

Legend screamed in terror while Teigen playfully cussed him on live TV. According to Elle, after the couple regained their composure, the ex-model admitted that hiding inside the box was exhausting. "Hardest thing I’ve ever done! I didn’t mean to swear, I’m so sorry. Should we do it again?" she remarked. "You didn’t tell me you were going to be here," Legend protested. "Honestly, I’m so exhausted," Teigen shot back. The two continued to entertain the audience with their bickering. Legend then asked his wife how long she had been stuck in that position. "A long time," she replied. She then further explained that the production crew made her wait discreetly," They made me be barefoot. I’m honestly so tired. Sorry."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Paris Fashion Week at Boum Boum on October 3, 2017, in Paris, France. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Victor Boyko)

The cookbook author then admitted, looking surprised, that she had tried to get his attention by knocking inside the box. She asked, "You didn’t hear me banging around the box?" To which, Legend replied, "No, I did not." "This helps because he’s very unaware of anything around him," Teigen then explained to the audience. "Like we get in fights on the airplane and stuff. He’ll hit people with his bag. And I’m like apologize!" They ended the segment by replaying the prank. "That's the biggest workout I've ever had," Teigen said while concluding. In 2020, Legend returned as a guest host and performed an adorable Valentine's Day tribute to his wife.

During the segment, the 'In My Mind' singer played a clip where Teigen is describing why she hates her feet. "I have horrible feet. John always said if I die-- this is a terrible story already. John says if I die, all he has to do is in the morgue, instead of lifting up the sheet on the face, he'll just do it the other way. He can tell by my feet," the ex-model revealed mockingly. Legend then went on to gush about his wife's physical attributes saying, "My wife's feet are unique, you know? And I am personally in love with her feet." He then performed a sweet tribute to his wife, incorporating lyrics from one of their hit songs to close the segment.