ChompShop on 'Shark Tank': Here's how you can buy kid-safe power tools

Shark Tank's ChompShop was founded by designers who are parents themselves and saw a need for more accessible solutions

Children should be encouraged to express themselves creatively, as it supports their cognitive development, boosts self-esteem, and enhances their enjoyment of creating something uniquely their own. Crafts are a great way for many youngsters to express their creativity, but the majority of design tools available aren't appropriate for young children. A company like ChompShop stands out in this regard.

ChompShop was created by designers who not only understand the need for more accessible tools but are also parents themselves. ChompShop wants to enable children to freely explore and express their creativity. Their products make everything incredibly simple, whether you're cutting through cardboard or just using a pair of scissors. In Episode 5 of Season 16 of ABC's 'Shark Tank', the creators, who were passionate about user-friendly design, pitched their creative idea in the hopes of gaining the backing they needed to expand their idea.

What is ChompShop?

ChompShop uses cardboard, a material that everyone has access to, to provide young makers with an exciting new approach to practicing creativity and STEM abilities! Children can easily cut cardboard with their unique ChompSaw, a kid-safe power tool that enables them to create 3D constructions and realize their ideas.

Their current product line consists of table accessory sets that are made with the safety and fun of kids in mind, including a cardboard hole punch tool, a circle tool, an angle guide, and a fence. The company started delivering to its early supporters in October 2024.

Who are the founders of ChompShop?

In March 2022, Kausi Raman developed an idea while working as a Teaching Assistant at the University of Pennsylvania. Furthermore, she discussed her notion with Max Liechty, a university lab engineer and colleague, who was eager to develop her idea into a business and investigate additional ideas.

ChompShop was officially founded by Kausi in April 2022, with Max joining as a co-founder in May. Once the device was completed, they launched a Kickstarter campaign and quickly raised nearly $1 million. In February 2024, they relocated to China for four months to refine and enhance their production process.

What is the cost and how to buy ChompShop?

ChompSaw, a unique cutter priced at $230, has become a favorite for its ability to cut through cardboard without the need for blades. They also have a scoring tool and a hole punch tool made of cardboard that cost $18 and are easy for kids to use.

The ChompSaw, Table Accessories, Hole Punch, and Scoring Tool are all included in one complete set, which costs $268 and provides a whole toolset for young artists. The Fence, Circle Tool, and Angle Guide, which costs only $30, is another less expensive choice that gives students multipurpose equipment to assist a range of creative projects.

Where is ChompShop now?

ChompShop has been working closely with educators to differentiate itself from rivals by highlighting how well-suited its items are for STEM instruction. The founders are establishing ChompShop as a useful resource for educational institutions, promoting experiential learning, with a particular emphasis on spatial reasoning and sustainable materials as the cornerstones of their product design.

To make it simpler for schools to incorporate their goods into the classroom, they have even set up possible tax breaks for eligible institutions. Additionally, they have been developing invenTABLE, a new product that will soon be offered to consumers.

Beyond just selling goods, ChompShop is committed to establishing a comprehensive learning environment for young users that encourages curiosity, creativity, and environmental conscience.

Who will steal the deal?

Mark Cuban and Rashaun Williams could be interested in offering a deal on ChompShop if they could get past the pre-sale revenue.

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 5, airs on ABC on Friday, 15 November 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like Chalkless, ChompShop, Y'all, and Creator Camp.

