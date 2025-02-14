Chelsea Handler recalls the creepy incident when Diddy chased her at his party: “You look like a..."

"He was chasing me around at that party last year. He saw me around this bush and he said, ‘Oh, I’m gonna get you,'" Handler recalled.

Chelsea Handler is spilling the beans on her creepy encounter with Sean "Diddy" Combs! Handler and Combs first met when he appeared on her talk show 'Chelsea Lately.' Throughout the interview, Combs tried his best to impress Handler. “Chelsea, I have been waiting to get here. I’m talking about, man, it feels so good to see you face to face,” Comb told Handler at that time, according to Cheat Sheet. Handler called out Combs for arriving an hour late, quipping, “It’s interesting that you’ve been waiting to get here because I’ve been waiting for you for a f***ing hour."

During the interview, the famed standup comedian continued to take jabs at Combs. Despite that, Combs pulled all the stops to charm her. At one point, Combs joked about exposing himself after Handler referred to him as a girl. “The girl thing, I’m not really feeling that. I will pull out my sc***ng right here, right now," Combs jokingly said. Combs and Handler's funny banter was pretty evident throughout the interview.

Handler's perspective about Combs completely changed after she attended one of his parties. While appearing on 'The Howard Stern Show,' Handler candidly spoke about Combs. In the episode, Handler revealed how uncomfortable she felt at one of Combs' extravagant parties. "He was chasing me around at that party last year. He saw me around this bush and he said, ‘Oh, I’m gonna get you.’ I go, ‘No you’re not. You’re never gonna get me. Get away from me, you’re never going to get anything. He was literally chasing me around a bush. I was like, ‘Look at you. You look like a rap**t right now, chasing a woman around a bush at a party.’ And someone came and rescued me," Handler said, as per Fandom Wire.

With time, Handler's impression of Combs just worsened. In December 2023, Handler addressed the rivalry between Combs and her ex-boyfriend 50 Cent on Instagram. Along with this, Handler also shed light on Combs' legal troubles. “My ex-boo, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson, is in the news, and not surprisingly, to me at least, he’s an ally. As you probably heard, Diddy is in deep doo-doo, facing quite a slew of allegations. Well, Mr. Cent has come forward to say that he is not only going to produce a documentary about the allegations, he’s going to donate the proceeds to victims of sexual assault. Do I know how to pick a rapper or what?” Handler said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler)

In the Instagram video, the 'This Means War' actress also mentioned that she still held a big grudge against Combs for arriving late to her famous talk show 'Chelsea Lately.' Handler continued, “But like I always say, in a world full of Diddys, be a Fiddy. If, for no other reason, than Diddy was once more than a f***ing hour late to a taping of Chelsea Lately. And Fiddy always showed up to my Candy Shop on time."