Chelsea Handler makes spicy confession to Jimmy Fallon about having a crush on a Hollywood icon

You can always expect the unexpected from Chelsea Handler, as the talented woman leaves no opportunity to make you chuckle. This time Handler is wearing her heart on her sleeve, making sure the world knows about her feelings for this legendary icon. The comedian who made a stunning appearance on 'The Tonight Show' last year, confessed to host Jimmy Fallon that she was 'sexually attracted' to another guest of that night, and mind it, the comments were too spicy to handle.

Chelsea Handler at SiriusXM Studios on June 07, 2023 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez)

It all unraveled when Handler opened up about her crush on 'Taxi Driver' actor Robert De Niro. Handler didn’t hold back and candidly admitted her attraction to De Niro, saying, "I'm very sexually attracted to Robert De Niro. I’m not going to pretend that I'm not," as per HuffPost. She further humorously added, "I couldn't even go near him backstage because his girlfriend is back there, and I don't want her to think I’m making a move. But I want to make a move."

Handler did not stop here. She attributed her feelings to her 'penchant for elderly men,' sharing, "I always date older. I mean, at some point, I'll have to stop because it's going to get too old." Handler even took things up a notch by jokingly sharing, "I would like to be penetrated by [De Niro]." The comment literally caught Fallon off guard, as the host was visibly flustered, prompting him to make a swift change of topic.

While Handler bravely proclaimed her love for the legendary actor on the talk show, she also did not mince her words, roasting De Niro and three other influential personalities for fathering babies quite late in life in a video shared on Twitter, as per the Independent. Handler aimed a unique 'epidemic' she believes is sweeping America, stating, Horny old men who won’t stop spreading their seed."

Taking a jibe at De Niro, Alec Baldwin, Al Pacino, and Elon Musk, Handler said, "Don’t even get me started on these four horny old men, who have never met a broken condom they didn’t like. Between the four of those guys, they have 32 children." Handler singled out De Niro’s news of becoming a father at that time for the seventh time at 79, poking fun at his continued procreation.

Previously, Handler declared her love for the older man while hosting the Critics Choice Awards while also smartly jibing at her ex-boyfriend Jo Koy, as per Entertainment Weekly. Reflecting her preference for older men, Handler joked about Martin Scorsese, saying she’d toss him "around like a little Italian meatball." Acknowledging the audience's laughter, she added, "Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it."

Handler's comment, 'My writers wrote it,' was a direct jab at her ex, who was widely criticized for his Golden Globes monologue, where he blamed his writers for a joke about Barbie being about a "plastic doll with big boobies." Handler also clarified in her Parade interview, saying, "Listen, I would've done that had anybody thrown their writers under a bus. I know more than anybody how valuable writers are. My whole life and my whole career are because I have great writers." For the unversed, Handler and Koy had been friends for decades before dating in 2021. The couple ended their relationship nearly a year later.