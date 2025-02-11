Cara Delevingne chopped off a stranger’s hair on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in wild moment: "This is my thing..."

Cara Delevingne gave her first ever-hair cut to a woman on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!

It seems like Cara Delevingne has found an alternative career! While appearing in a July 2016 episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' the 'American Horror Story' actress gave her first-ever haircut to a woman named Gracy. At that point, Delevingne stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show to promote her film, 'Suicide Squad,' at the time. Every now and then, Kimmel comes up with interesting ways to entertain his audience. This time, Kimmel decided to give some pedestrians free haircuts. Kimmel's sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, started things off with a questionable buzzcut for a long-haired guest. Soon after, Rodriguez handed over the razor to Delevingne, and she was prepared to tackle the challenge.

As per Hollywood Reporter, Delevingne’s volunteer was Gracy, a Florida woman looking for a bold change—and Delevingne was happy to help. "I think I was going to do it with my eyes closed. It might be fun," Delevingne jokingly told Kimmel as the lady smiled nervously while sitting in a chair beside her. Delevingne didn't look nervous at all, and she shaved off the few chunks of Gracy's hair like a pro hairdresser. While shaving Gracy's hair, Delevingne said, "I think I'm quitting my day job, this is my thing now." Delevingne managed to shave the woman's whole head without any difficulty. However, Delevingne did leave a few strands of Gracy's hair. Soon after, she styled her remaining locks into tiny braids. Gracy’s hairdo may have been unconventional, but she loved the transformation.

She may not be a professional hairstylist, but Delevingne has never shied away from experimenting with her own hair. During an interview with Vogue magazine, Delevingne talked about hair color preferences and shared, “I try not to spend too much time thinking about a decision when it comes to my hair. I’ve had my natural hair color for the last two or three years and haven’t dyed it. But I woke up last week and just decided, ‘I’m going blonde.’ I texted Larry King about it, and here we are.”

From shaved heads to pixie haircuts, this supermodel has tried it all. "I have bleached them before. I didn't love them when I did. I just don't want to mess them up!” she explained. Delevingne has learned some lessons after all these crazy hair transformations. "In my thirties, I’ve learned how to really slow down and sit in myself. Working with L'Oréal right now just makes sense because it’s a brand that tries to celebrate someone’s individuality and really empower people for who they are. At this age, I can really embody the slogan genuinely," she further added.