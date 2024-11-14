Can an orgasm kill you? Just ask Sydney Sweeney about her next movie

As Sydney Sweeney now steps into a new role, we can't help but wonder how the controversial movie plot will turn out

Sydney Sweeney, best known for her roles in 'Euphoria' and 'The White Lotus', is stirring up conversation, not just for her acting but also for her recent statements on Hollywood. She’s been vocal about the pressures women face in the industry, calling out the "women supporting women" narrative as mostly "fake" in a recent interview. However, her latest project is getting attention for a very different reason.

Sweeney will star in a remake of the 1968 cult classic 'Barbarella', a sci-fi adventure with some wild plot points, including a machine that supposedly kills by inducing pleasure. As Sweeney takes on the iconic role, fans are eager to see if this storyline still shocks or says something new about society today.

What is the plot of 'Barbella'? All about Pleasure Machine

Jane Fonda in a still from 'Barbarella' (Paramount Pictures)

For the unversed, the original 'Barbarella' starred Jane Fonda, who faced off against a strange device called the Excessive Machine. Created by a crazy scientist, the machine is designed to overwhelm its victims with pleasure until they can’t survive it. This idea was groundbreaking back in the 1960s, sparking conversations about sexuality and the power dynamics at play.

However, Fonda later shared her mixed feelings, saying the film missed the chance to take a stronger stand on women’s empowerment. As Sweeney now steps into this role, we can't help but wonder if her take on 'Barbarella' can stand the cancel culture in today's era.

Sydney Sweeney will also be the executive producer for 'Barbella' (Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Without a script, it's hard to know exactly what the story of a new 'Barbarella' movie would entail. Given that the original comic series ran from 1964 to 1978, there’s a wealth of storylines to potentially draw from, assuming the filmmakers choose to adapt rather than create an entirely original adventure.

Who's writing the script for 'Barbella'?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Though no writers have been officially confirmed for the new 'Barbarella' adaptation, a Deadline report mentioning Edgar Wright’s potential involvement also suggested that mother-daughter duo Jane Goldman and Honey Ross have been approached to pen the script. Goldman is already co-writing 'The Chain', another project with Wright, lending some credibility to the report. Known for her work on 'X-Men: First Class' and the story for 'Days of Future Past', as well as scripting the first two 'Kingsman' films, Goldman has a strong track record with franchises. If 'Barbarella' proves successful, it could easily follow suit, with Goldman’s experience making her a natural fit

Edgar Wright could be a strong choice when it comes to directing the project. He explored science fiction in 'The World’s End', and his highly stylized approach to 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World', another comic adaptation might be just what a fresh take on 'Barbarella' could benefit from. If Wright does join the project, however, 'Barbarella' would likely have to wait until he finishes writing and directing his adaptation of Stephen King’s 'The Running Man', which stars Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney’s romantic comedy co-star.

Jane Fonda expressed her concerns for the 'Barbarella' remake

Jane Fonda in a still from 'Barbarella'

Although no additional details, such as a writer or director, have been confirmed for the new Barbarella project, Jane Fonda has expressed some reservations. Fonda admitted she tries not to dwell on the reboot, saying, “I try not to [think about it]...because I worry about what it’s going to be.,” as per Entertainment Weekly. Fonda also shared that she once had a vision for a remake with a feminist twist that never came to fruition. “I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to,” she said. “But it could have been a truly feminist movie.”

Jane Fonda attends the Los Angeles Special FYC Event For Netflix's 'Grace And Frankie' at NeueHouse Los Angeles on April 23, 2022 in Hollywood, California (Getty Images)

The original 1968 film starred Fonda as Barbarella, a 41st-century astronaut on a mission to stop the evil scientist Durand Durand (Milo O'Shea), who has developed a Positronic Ray capable of mass destruction. Although Barbarella was not a hit upon its release, it became a cult classic over time, noted for Fonda's unique look in retro-futuristic costumes and the film’s erotic themes, including the infamous Excessive Pleasure Machine.

Fonda’s role in the film cemented her status as a 1960s sex symbol. Over the years, several attempts to reboot or continue the 'Barbarella' story have failed, including a proposed sequel titled 'Barbarella Goes Down' with Fonda reprising her role, and a 2000s adaptation with director Robert Rodriguez and Rose McGowan set to star.

Is there a release date for 'Barbarella'?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Right now, it’s anyone’s guess when a new Barbarella movie will finally be ready for theaters. Although Sydney Sweeney first confirmed her role in the project back in 2022, serious momentum in Hollywood has only recently begun. Even with this progress, there’s no telling how long it will take before filming can start, let alone prepare for a theater release complete with merchandise.

Stay tuned to MEAWW for more updates!