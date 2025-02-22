Bruce Willis once showed up as Donald Trump in one of the wildest Jimmy Fallon interviews

Bruce Willis walked onto 'The Tonight Show' looking unrecognizable—even Donald Trump would do a double take

Bruce Willis and hair don’t usually go together, but here we are. While Willis stepped away from his remarkable career in 2022 due to aphasia, his legacy lives through his iconic films and memorable offscreen moments. One such instance was his playful jab at Donald Trump on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'. Willis not only poked fun at Trump with his "natural" hair but also reminded us how much we miss him with his playful banter.

Bruce Willis attends the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis at Hollywood Palladium on July 14, 2018, in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury)

During his October 2015 appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Willis was seen sporting a blonde wig, resembling a Trump-like hairstyle, as per Digital Spy. When asked about it, he joked, "It suddenly just seemed to grow exponentially... I was a blonde when I was a kid." He added that while he shaves his head for roles, "when I let it grow, that’s what it looks like." Willis even channeled Trump’s mannerisms during his interview. Fallon then shared edited images of Willis from his blockbuster movies like 'Armageddon,' 'Die Hard,' 'Pulp Fiction,' and' The Sixth Sense,' all featuring the Trump-like hairstyle.

Fans were also thrilled with Willis' joke and shared their two cents under the YouTube video posted by the official channel of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.' A comment read, "Bruce Willis' impression of trump is on point! LMAO," while another said, "Without hair, he looks like Vin Diesel. With hair, he looks like Donald Trump. MIND......BLOWN!!!" Another said, "Lol Bruce even got Trumps hand gestures down to the last detail."

In a similar vein, another said, "Can't believe I've never noticed this before! Could've sworn he was getting bald, amazing!" While another shared, "Bruce Willis needs to star in the Donald Trump bio pic. This is clearly an audition." Another viewer said, "Bruce Willis should get his own comedy show, seriously! And my god, this suit is so perfect." A comment read, "Bruce is funny and a great Trump supporter with a twist of humor."

What makes Willis' jab even funnier is the fact that Trump himself appeared on 'The Tonight Show', and Fallon ruffled his iconic hair. In September 2016, Fallon faced backlash after playfully engaging with then-candidate Trump on 'The Tonight Show,' as per The Washington Post. Fallon asked, "I just wanted to know if there’s something we could do that’s not presidential... Can I mess up your hair?" Surprisingly, Trump allowed Fallon to playfully ruffle his hair.

However, Fallon’s playful banter sparked major backlash, with critics accusing him of trying to "normalize" or "humanize" the POTUS. The controversy left Fallon feeling depressed, a reaction Trump mocked on X, “.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings,” Trump wrote, ending his tweet with, “Be a man, Jimmy!”

.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

Trump's tweet comes in response to Fallon's June 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter on its 'Awards Chatter' podcast, where he reflected on the hair-tousling incident. Fallon called it a low point in his career and insisted he wasn’t trying to 'normalize Trump' or endorse his beliefs but was simply engaging in the 'fun of the show.'