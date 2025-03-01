Bruce Willis once convinced David Letterman to eat raw meat off his head in disturbing TV moment

Willis asked Letterman if he had eaten before the show, and subsequently pulled out salt and pepper shakers to season the meat on his head.

Renowned actor Bruce Willis has always been one of David Letterman's most fun and unpredictable guests. Every time he showed up on 'The Late Show', he donned something funny. Whether it was a silly hairstyle or a goofy prop, Willis loves to keep everyone laughing. But one visit stood out from the rest when he showed up wearing a hat made entirely of raw meat, leading to a hilarious reaction from Letterman.

As Willis sat down for the interview, Letterman playfully asked the actor if he had dyed his hair. In response, Willis quickly explained his inspiration. "This is all natural...It's a meat hair-piece inspired by, who is that crazy, Gaga...Huge fan of Gaga." Elaborating on what type of meat he was wearing, as if it was a designer piece, Willis joked about his supposed grooming routine. "It's 100% ground beef sirloin. Top-shelf organic. Showering isn't a problem. I took a shower a couple of hours ago. Lather, rinse, repeat and tenderise..." While it may have seemed like the joke had run its course, Willis decided to take things a step further.

He asked Letterman if he had eaten before the show, and subsequently pulled out salt and pepper shakers to season the meat on his head. Much to the amusement of the studio audience, he then handed Letterman a fork and instructed, "Dig in buddy. Carefully. Carefully. Oh yes. That's it. That's the good part right there," CBS reported. The host hesitated while the audience reacted with disbelief. Despite looking reluctant, Letterman played along. He put a forkful of raw beef in his mouth and began chewing. Moments later, he held up a finger and walked offstage, where cameras caught him disposing of the meat in a trash can. When Letterman returned, he jokingly denied that he had left the stage because of the meat.

Bruce Willis attends the 'Motherless Brooklyn' premiere during the 57th New York Film Festival on October 11, 2019 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman)

The humorous stunt was inspired by Lady Gaga's fashion choice at the time. At the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards, Gaga won multiple awards, including Video of the Year, Best Female Video, Best Pop Video, Best Dance Music Video, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Choreography, and Best Editing. However, it is not the impressive achievements that caught the public's attention, rather it was the raw meat dress she wore that night, as reported by Billboard.

During an appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Gaga explained the meaning behind her outfit. She stated that it was a protest against the controversial 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell' military policy. She said, "If we don't stand up for what we believe in and if we don't fight for our rights, pretty soon we are going to have as much rights as the meat on our bones."