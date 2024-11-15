'Bookie' Season 2 release date announced

The eight-episode season, starring Sebastian Maniscalco, will debut episodes weekly.

Emmy-nominated creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay's hilarious Max Original comedy series 'Bookie' returns for its second season on Thursday, December 12. The eight-episode season, starring Sebastian Maniscalco, will debut episodes weekly on Max leading up to the season finale on Thursday, January 30.

'Bookie' is a darkly funny comedy follows veteran Los Angeles bookie Danny (Maniscalco) as the potential legalization of sports gambling in California threatens to upend his business for good. Alongside best friend and former NFL player Ray (Omar J. Dorsey), side-hustling sister Lorraine (Vanessa Ferlito), and reluctantly reformed drug dealer Hector (Jorge Garcia), Danny must contend with his increasingly unstable clients as he tries to settle their debts – all while making plenty of risky bets of his own.