'Blitz' Review: Steve McQueen's war drama is a cinematic bombshell with missed marks

'Blitz' is a historical war drama set in London during World War II when Germans conducted mass air attacks in the UK

Steve McQueen, who won the Academy Award for '12 Years a Slave', takes up the challenge of capturing the chaos of London during the Blitz of World War II. His latest film 'Blitz' takes us to the dark and dangerous streets of London through the eyes of George, a young boy who tries to find his way back home after he is forcefully evacuated.

Though set against the backdrop of horrifying war, the film focuses on the boy's adventures as he encounters several dangerous situations and a range of people, all while the city is being bombed to pieces.

'Blitz' makes a mark but fizzles in its flow

Elliott Heffernan and Saoirse Ronan in 'Blitz' (Apple TV+)

One thing that makes the film worth watching is the compelling performance from child actor Elliott Heffernan. His portrayal of George comes to life with raw and convincing emotions. The cinematography is breathtaking, particularly when the London Bridge subway gets flooded due to an explosion and people desperately run to save their lives. McQueen needs all the praise for carefully blending both the horror of war and the resilience of the people enduring it.

However, the film also has its shortcomings, especially when it comes to balancing intensity with narrative clarity. Though the main premise revolves around George and his dangerous mission of returning to his mother, the repetitive flashbacks, political speeches, and the distraction by side characters makes us feel detached from main plot.

Another disappointment comes with the character of George's mother, Rita, who is merely treated as a background presence despite Saoirse Ronan's strong performance. Her character coud have used a better portrayal.

Social commentary in 'Blitz' feels forced

Paul Weller, Elliott Heffernan, and Saoirse Ronan in 'Blitz' (Apple TV+)

McQueen makes desperate attempts to address important issues in 'Blitz'. He inserts multiple scenes that highlight racism during that period. Though this is a timely and important subject, it is handled in a somewhat heavy-handed way. The racial struggles shown throughout the film feel more forced and repetitive than an organic part of the story.

Even though the film has several tear-jerking moments, it doesn't quite manage to hit all the right notes. While trying to explore different aspects of Blitz, McQueen ends up creating a film that is more of a collection of scenes than a cohesive whole.

'Blitz' does bring an important part of history to life with powerful visuals and strong performances. It also delivers the required emotions as it should have, but it doesn’t quite leave the lasting impact that McQueen’s previous works have achieved.

'Blitz' is now available to stream on Apple TV+