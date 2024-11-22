'Blitz' Ending Explained: Does George reunite with his mother? Climax leaves us teary-eyed

'Blitz' concludes on a bittersweet note as George completes his perilous journey home, facing countless obstacles along the way

Contains spoilers for 'Blitz'

Steve McQueen, in his latest film, 'Blitz, takes us to the war-torn London of 1940 when Hitler bombed the UK and locals had to take shelter in underground tunnels and bunkers to stay alive. The story focuses on George (Elliott Heffernan), a 9-year-old boy who is evacuated to a safer location along with other children. "I hate you" are the last words he says to his mother, Rita (Saoirse Ronan) who forces him to take the train to the countryside.

But George, who feels homesick and frustrated by bullies on a train, jumps off the wheels and tries to find his way back home. Not only does he have to escape the bombings, but he also must evade those who would either exploit him or force him back onto the train. His journey gets more dangerous with every step he takes towards his home. Read on to know how the film ends for George.

George finds his way back home in 'Blitz'

Elliott Heffernan in 'Blitz' (Apple TV+)

After escaping from Albert (Stephen Graham) and his gang, George runs and takes shelter in the London Bridge subway. The tunnel is already filled with dozens of people, who have taken shelter underground to survive the bombings. He too takes a corner and sleeps only to be woken up by a dream. However, things take a drastic turn as a bomb explosion causes flooding in the subway. As the crowd rushes to save their lives, George almost drowns in the water.

The scene abruptly cuts and we later find out that George miraculously survived the explosion and flooding. He wakes up in a cozy bed where he meets a woman named Ruby. She makes him feel comfortable and tells that people have been looking for him. She promises to take him home, which she claims isn't far away.

Ruby then goes downstairs and George finds out that she has already called the authorities to take him away. The young boy escapes and runs endlessly towards his home. The city is in shambles with buildings destroyed and dead bodies piled up. Amid all the chaos, George finally reaches his home.

'Blitz' climax scene is packed with emotions

Elliott Heffernan and Saoirse Ronan in 'Blitz' (Apple TV+)

Reaching home isn't a pleasing moment for George as he sees his home being destroyed in bombings. As dead bodies are being evacuated from the neighborhood, George approaches his home with cold feet. He almost yells in agony when he finds his grandad's mortal remains. As fear about his mother's fate kicks in, he hears a familiar voice. It's Rita, his mother!

The two rush into each other’s arms for a wholesome hug, and the film concludes with their heartfelt reunion, leaving us teary-eyed. While their reunion brings joy, it’s bittersweet, as the immense loss of lives around them lingers in our hearts.

'Blitz' is now available to stream on Apple TV+