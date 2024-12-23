Blake Lively's 30 demands from Justin Baldoni on 'It Ends With Us' paints a chilling picture: "No more.."

In a shocking turn of events Blake Lively is suing her, It Ends with Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, for sexual harassment. According to a copy of the legal complaint obtained by USA Today, Lively alleges that Baldoni orchestrated a PR smear campaign to 'destroy' her reputation when she objected to on-set behavior. As per court documents, Lively put forth a set of 30 demands to counter Baldoni's hostile behavior on set, which included "no more showing of nude videos or images of women, including the producer's wife" to Lively or others.

the full list of “demands” is even crazier. y’all are weirdos for defending him https://t.co/JGxipu34wm pic.twitter.com/B5CfsluSHH — floplore (@FlopFitzgerald) December 21, 2024

As per the Daily Mail, the writer's strike in 2023 caused a delay in the filming. On January 4th, a meeting was conducted to discuss the work environment on the set before filming resumed. In the said gathering, Lively demanded that there should be no discussion of their genitalia, sex lives, or "personal times [when] physical consent was not given in sexual acts." She also banned the cast and crew from accessing details about her fitness and weight. In the court filings, Lively also stated that Baldoni was prohibited from talking about her religion or her late father.

Text message evidence shows Justin Baldoni allegedly sending his PR team a Twitter thread about Hailey Bieber as an example for their campaign against Blake Lively.



Additionally, alleged texts reveal the PR team celebrating the online narrative in his favor. pic.twitter.com/1OcAuAupC3 — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 21, 2024

Discussions about Baldoni's previous 'sex addiction' and obsession with pornographic content were also banned on the sets. Documents also revealed that Lively established precise guidelines for the production of intimate scenes. She insisted that there be no more 'improvising' of kisses. The document further stated, "No biting or sucking of the lip without [Lively's] consent." She also requested that an intimacy coordinator be present for every sex scene, along with a 'monitor' pre-approved by her to supervise them.

‘It Ends With Us’ author Colleen Hoover shows support for Blake Lively following lawsuit against Justin Baldoni:



“You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met. Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt.” pic.twitter.com/1Hu55LSLkN — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 22, 2024

For scenes depicting rape or violence, Lively wanted a stunt double to play her character, Lily Bloom. She would only perform close-ups or sequences that were previously discussed. The lawsuit stated that Lively would not be allowed to participate in any more sexual sequences beyond those for which she first signed up. It read, "No more pressuring [Lively] to cross physical picket lines."

Blake Lively at the 'It Ends With Us' photocall at IET Building: Savoy Place on August 08, 2024, in London, England. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Spicer)

Additionally, the Green Lantern actress strictly instructed that she or other female cast members would not 'tolerate' sexual or affectionate remarks from Heath or Baldoni. Lively also claimed that the two were storming into her trailer when she was nude and hence demanded that there be "no more entering, attempting to entire, interrupting, pressuring or asking." Furthermore, she said that she would not shoot any additional nude scenes until she had a SAG-compliant nudity rider—a document that provides details about the scene—in place. Lively stated that any scenes filmed without one should not be used without permission from her legal team.

A demand also concerned producer Alex Saks, whom Lively asserted "be accorded standard rights, inclusion, and authority per her job description." An 'experienced' producer was asked to supervise the set for the safety of the cast and Sony Pictures was requested to 'more actively' supervise the sets during the filming process. The last request was for a face-to-face meeting to discuss these conditions and make sure they would "be adhered to for the physical and emotional safety" of Lively, her employees, and the other individuals on set before filming resumed.