Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds swear by one rule to keep their marriage strong in Hollywood

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been married since September 9, 2012, making their marriage over 12 years long

For years, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been one of Hollywood's most popular couples, and they've found their way to make the relationship work despite the pressures of fame. Their secret? A simple but powerful rule they made early in their relationship: they never work at the same time. Blake spoke on her close friend Amber Tamblyn's podcast 'Further Ado', of how, at the beginning of their courtship, they had made rules such as never taking projects on simultaneously. This being the case, they get to devote their full time to each other and the family rather than just plunging into a chaotic mess caused by their busy career schedule.

Both Blake and Ryan have been very successful with their work, and often the demands of that become chaotic. But this rule at least guarantees that either he or she can always be available when the kids need it or the other needs extra help and doesn't feel overwhelmed by all of their work. This takes great planning and communication in a balance between husband and wife. Lively said it even helped them "Carve out that sense of normalcy" in family life, particularly since becoming parents to three young daughters with a fourth child born this early 2023. The couple believes time with each other is cherished because, while working at different times, they're in sync and connected.

While juggling family life, work, and personal time can be a challenge, this simple rule helps Blake and Ryan keep their marriage going strong to prove that, even in Hollywood, with all the fast pace, keeping time for each other and family can go a long way. Meanwhile, Blake and Ryan have been known for keeping their marriage strong despite the pressures of fame, and recently, Blake revealed another secret to their lasting relationship: the importance of keeping their love life private.

She added that she and Ryan are protective about keeping their love life as personal as possible from the media. As much as the fans might get doses of playful moments between the couple on social media, their actual personal life is not really in the spotlight. That includes keeping details of their marriage and kids hidden. "We protect our family and our love from the public," Blake told US Weekly. "It's important to keep something just for us.

This sense of privacy keeps them down-to-earth and with a sense of normalcy within the chaotic world of Hollywood. On the other hand, Ryan shared how they deal with keeping up with the kids and balancing that demanding career in Hollywood. In a candid interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter', Ryan spoke about their parenting style and some of the ways he and his wife work to give their kids the most "normal life" possible, considering their careers. He explained, "We try our best to make sure our children experience the world in a way that's grounded," knowing how difficult it must be to grow up with two of Hollywood's biggest stars.

"Blake and I both grew up very working class," he said, reflecting on his childhood world of difference from the life his kids are accustomed to. Still, he is aware that it's best not to load them with the differences in upbringing. "It's not their baggage to carry," he added. Despite the luxurious lives, Ryan says he's proud of one thing: his children aren't insensitive.

"Our kids can understand where people are coming from and where other kids are coming from," Ryan says, adding it provides some degree of comfort knowing that they are raising humane, thoughtful individuals. He thinks this must mean they are doing an "OK job" being parents. Blake and Ryan have four children: James, 10; Inez, 8; Betty, 5; and Olin, born in February 2023.