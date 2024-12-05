'Black Doves' just proved that even a violent shootout can become the most romantic TV moment

'Black Doves' Episode 3 serves a chilling shootout scene but one thing has left quite an impression on us

Contains spoilers for 'Black Doves' Episode 3

I loved watching 'Black Doves' on Netflix but there's one scene I can't get out of my head. The spy thriller series has impressed me not only with its intriguing plot and action sequences but also with its deep exploration of emotions, relationships, and vulnerabilities.

Helen Webb (played by Keira Knightley) is the central character in 'Black Doves', navigating through her marriage with Wallace; and the sudden shock of Jason's murder, with whom she had an extra-marital affair. But the plot gives equal weight to the story of her close pal and assassin, Sam (played by Ben Whishaw). His love story with Michael is endearing and heartbreaking at the same time.

Emotional twist in 'Black Doves' Episode 3's shootout scene has our heart

Omari Douglas and Ben Whishaw in 'Black Doves' (Netflix)

Amid the ongoing chaos around the murder of Jason and the Chinese ambassador, 'Black Doves' offers a flashback into the lives of Sam and Helen. Sam falls in love with Michael, an artist. Both of them have a wholesome relationship but there's a twist. Michael isn't aware of Sam's actual profession. He actually finds out in the worst possible manner.

The morning after a night of intimacy, a masked assassin breaks into their home, trying to kill Sam. Michael wakes up to the sound of gunshots and soon realizes that Sam wasn't honest in their relationship.

Amid the violent ambush, Sam guides Michael through the chaos, telling him to stay behind him, close his eyes, and move when told. At this moment, Michael feels betrayed, and yet he trusts Sam. He does as instructed, no questions asked! (Though there's no time for questions, their lives are at stake). Michael keeps his eyes shut, climbing down the stairs while clutching onto Sam with a mix of fear and trust, letting himself be guided as Sam escorts them out of the building, killing everyone who comes in their way.

Michael and Sam's chemistry stands out in 'Black Doves'

Ben Whishaw in 'Black Doves' (Netflix/@stefaniarosini)

While there are ample scenes that establish the love shared between them, it's the shootout scene that truly brings out the rawness of their relationship. There’s a sensuality to the way Sam shoots his assassins, while Michael's fears make the scene emotionally charged. Amid the bloodbath, it's their romance that shines.

Ben Whishaw and Omari Douglas deserve to be praised here who can showcase deep emotions amid the violent scene in a way that feels quite like a tender and intimate moment. For a moment, it appears as if his love for Michael is his weapon, making him fearlessly face the army of assassins, even taking bullets just to ensure that Michael comes out unharmed. Can we all agree and call it the most romantic moment on television this year?

