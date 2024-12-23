Billy Bob Thornton turned down an iconic Tom Cruise movie for a quirky reason: "Didn't want to..."

Thornton's choice offers insight into how playing villain roles can impact an actor's career success and shape future opportunities.

In a surprise reveal, Billy Bob Thornton disclosed that he once passed on the opportunity to star in 'Mission: Impossible III' back in 2006. The Oscar-winning actor, now 69, was offered a leading role as Owen Davian, a ruthless arms dealer that would have seen him go toe-to-toe against Ethan Hunt, played by Tom Cruise. His reason? He "didn't want to be the guy trying to kill Tom Cruise."

The character of Owen Davian eventually went to the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, who starred in the film alongside an impressive ensemble cast that included Keri Russell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Maggie Q, and Michelle Monaghan. The film went on to become another successful entry in the 'Mission: Impossible' franchise, but Thornton has no regrets about his decision.

A Pattern of Passing on Blockbuster Villains

That's not the first time Thornton backed off from a major mainstream supervillain opportunity; it had also been reported that in 2002, Thornton was offered the role of Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man.' His reason there was equally practical; he didn't want all those early morning calls that came with hours of putting on makeup. "With the Green Goblin, I didn't feel like getting up at 4 a.m. for five or six hours of makeup," Thornton said when he was guesting on The Playlist's 'Bingeworthy' podcast, as per the Daily Mail.

Billy Bob Thornton revealed he turned down two major villain roles: Green Goblin in Spider-Man and Owen Davian in Mission: Impossible III. He shared, “I wasn’t drawn to spending hours in makeup or being the guy trying to kill Tom Cruise.” #BillyBobThornton pic.twitter.com/D5raBy0beQ — Universal Cinema (@universalcinem3) December 20, 2024

In Thornton's choice, one attains a better understanding of how some villain roles affect an actor from the perspective of career success and future roles. "If you're the bad guy in a big movie like that, audiences remember it forever," he said on the show, adding, "I prefer to keep things looser and less predictable," as per CNN.

Current Success and Recent Recognition

But despite passing on all these popular roles, Thornton's career has not suffered. On the contrary, his Golden Globe-nominated performance as Tommy Norris in 'Landman'—a conflicted fix-it man for an oil company—portrays a character who rose through the ranks from menial jobs to become a crucial intermediary between oil company owners and field workers. Interestingly, Thornton doesn't seem to be overly confident of his performances, either, appearing rather humble and a little nervous. Even though his character in 'Landman' became an internet social media sensation, he admitted to 'Extra' that he is actually nervous to watch himself, admitting he hasn't yet.

Billy Bob Thornton celebrates his Golden Globe nomination for "Landman" and hints at a possible second season. pic.twitter.com/QqQmiiipM0 — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) December 10, 2024

Thornton has taken on many other roles that were highly character-oriented and different. From the memorable, misanthropic Santa in 'Bad Santa' to the Golden Globe-winning performance of Lorne Malvo in the first season of 'Fargo,' Thornton always chooses roles that avoid being typecast. In keeping with that preference is the current film, 'Landman.' He plays the man consumed by success yet resigned to his fate as Tommy Norris, a depth that Thornton brings to all his performances. "There’s always a problem to solve because he is a fixer, really," Thornton said of his character, adding what drew him to the part was the chance to show more depth than just being a villain.

Billy Bob Thornton attended the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount+'s "Landman" on November 12, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle)

Looking back at his career choices, Thornton's passing on those villainous blockbusters wasn't to avoid early morning makeup calls or to fight Cruise; rather, it was to preserve his artistic integrity and select roles that suited his vision as an actor. Further success and a recent Golden Globe nomination would seem to validate these principles in his journey through Hollywood.