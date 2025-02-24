Beyonce's awkward appearance at Ellen's show could be why she avoids giving interviews anymore

Beyonce first appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' popular talk show 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' in 2006

It seems like Beyonce doesn't like giving interviews! For those who don’t know, Beyoncé is one of the most iconic celebrities who avoids giving interviews to media outlets to promote her music. Despite this, Beyoncé stays connected with her fans in other ways. If Beyonce wants to share something with her fans then, she does that through her personal essays. In 2006, the 'Run the World' hitmaker made her first appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' and she seemed very uncomfortable throughout the interview, as per The Things. In the episode, Beyonce talked about female empowerment, starting a family, and the speculations about marrying Jay-Z.

At the start of the interview, Ellen DeGeneres called out Beyonce for not accepting the invitation to be on her talk show sooner by saying, "I'm so glad that this is our fourth season. This is your first time on the show. I have wanted you on the show before I even had a show I thought if I ever have a show I want Beyonce on the show. What's taken you so long?" A confused Beyonce replied by saying, "I don't know what's taken you so long." DeGeneres quipped, "I have been asking for you, you know I've been asking for you," to which Beyonce responded, "I'm such a big fan. I always said I would I couldn't wait to come out and dance with you guys."

Later in the episode, DeGeneres again pressed Beyoncé, stating that she had sent an invitation to the Grammy-winning musician since the first season of her show. Then, things got a little tense when DeGeneres jokingly asked Beyonce if she should get her bridesmaid dress ready for her wedding to Jay-Z. Soon after, DeGeneres questioned Beyonce, "Are you marrying Jay-Z?" Then, Beyonce shut down the rumor and quipped, "I'm not marrying Jay-Z. It's a big fat rumor."

At that moment, DeGeneres continued prying into the personal life of the former Destiny's Child member, and the uneasiness on Beyoncé's face was evident. "But do you think it's a possibility that you will be engaged?" DeGeneres asked Beyonce. In her response, Beyonce said, "One day I hope to be married eventually with children. I grew up with both of my parents and my sister and a big family. It's important to me so I would love to have a family."

After the episode was released on YouTube. Many viewers shared their thoughts on Beyonce's weird interview with DeGeneres. One social media user wrote, "Beyoncé is just like me lil bit awkward rarely making eye contact I felt you sis it’s just too intense sometimes." Another user chimed in, "Beyoncé is amazing but Ellen interrupting her all the time freaks me out." One comment read, "Times have changed… Bey would never do an interview like this today." Followed by a fourth user who penned, "I miss when she used to do interviews." A fifth user commented, "Beyoncé is good at being interviewed! This was super entertaining! But she proves that you do not need to be interviewed constantly if you keep putting out quality work!"