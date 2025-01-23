Ben Affleck was once 'disturbed' by ex-wife Jennifer Lopez's love for 'Yellowstone': "She was really..."

Ben Affleck revealed in a 2023 interview that he was ‘disturbed’ by his wife Jennifer Lopez’s intense love for ‘Yellowstone’ during their marriage.

The unexpected reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is one thing that many had never anticipated. The duo, who parted ways in 2003, rekindled their romance in 2021, which was followed by a wedding ceremony making the world believe in the power of love. However, the differences soon erupted, and the couple officially settled their divorce in January 2025. While the duo's romance couldn't stand the test of time, Affleck once shared Lopez's love for 'Yellowstone' and how he was not amused by it.

Actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck attend the premiere of Revolution Studios' and Columbia Pictures' film "Gigli" at the Mann National Theatre July 27, 2003 in Westwood, California. 'Gigli' opens nationwide on August 1, 2003. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter)

Last year, while promoting his movie 'Air' with close pal Matt Damon on 'The Bill Simmons Podcast,' Affleck shared Lopez's love for the Western drama series. The actor revealed how his wife is a fan of 'Yellowstone,' particularly the romance between Cole Hauser’s Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton. "I'm kind of disturbed that my wife likes Yellowstone," Affleck joked.

The actor further added that Lopez was "really drawn to the romance" between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife." Affleck further praised Reilly as "excellent" in the role, admitting he didn’t realize she was British due to her convincing performance. Sharing Lopez’s admiration for a specific scene, he said, "Jen showed me a clip… the monologue she has in the car about the ways to become rich." Affleck humorously questioned her enthusiasm, asking, "Wait a minute? With Cole? With Hauser? What do you love about it?"

In the same podcast, Damon also heaped heavy praise on Hauser, saying, "To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn't a giant movie star," and admiring his "pure, raw talent" even at 16. Affleck further said, "He is very convincing as that guy. I think America believes he is Rip. He's perfect."

Getting celebrity fans is always a flex, but do you know Hauser is close friends with Affleck? The duo starred in 'Good Will Hunting,' 'Dazed and Confused,' and 'School Ties.' Fans were in for a surprise when Hauser shared a belated birthday tribute to Affleck on Instagram in August 2021, as per Country Living. The 'Yellowstone' actor posted a black-and-white throwback photo from the 1997 Oscar-winning film 'Good Will Hunting.' The picture featured the film's all-star cast, including Affleck, Damon, Casey Affleck, Minnie Driver, and Hauser, with the caption, "Happy belated bday brotha @benaffleck much love! #goodwillhunting."

Now coming back to Affleck's divorce with Lopez, the duo reportedly parted ways on a sour note as their separation involved difficult negotiations over splitting assets. However, Lopez received support from Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, as per Marca. According to an insider quoted by In Touch Weekly, "Jen has a huge amount of sway with Ben these days, so she does feel quite obligated to police his behavior, particularly when it comes to the way he's been treating JLo." Reports further stated that Garner believes Affleck has been 'impatient' and 'quite ungrateful' toward Lopez. Affleck, however, feels frustrated by Lopez’s micromanagement, which particularly stems from her efforts to blend their families.