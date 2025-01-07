Bachelorette's Ali Fedotowsky claims Ellen DeGeneres made her feel 'stupid': "She was laughing at..."

Fedotowsky claimed that the veteran comedian made her feel 'stupid' on the show. She said, “She [DeGeneres] made me feel not great."

It has been almost two years since The Ellen DeGeneres Show wrapped. DeGeneres interviewed Hollywood's elite for 19 successful seasons before allegations about the toxic environment on the set led to the popular host being canceled. Recently, The Bachelorette star Ali Fedotowsky also claimed that the veteran comedian made her feel 'stupid' on the show. “She made me feel not great," Fedotowsky admitted on an episode of the Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. She added, “It’s not that she was mean, per se...She just made me feel stupid.”

According to Newsweek, during her 2010 appearance on the talk show, the reality star 'danced in' to meet DeGeneres. Fedotowsky recalled feeling 'excited', wishing to make an impression. “I was so excited to be on the show. I don’t think she’s a bad person, I just think that sometimes when you do a job like that all day, every single day for years, you’re just kind of over it,” she said. “One, she’s talking to people who are crafted...Here I am, this 24-year-old, famous for no reason, on her show, she’s probably like, ‘I’ve got to talk to one of these idiots again.’”

“I went on the show and I was dancing, you know how everyone comes out dancing?” Fedotowsky continued. “I was trying to be funny and personable. Instead of laughing with me, she was laughing at me. You know what I mean?” She admitted feeling humiliated beyond measure when DeGeneres asked, “Are you drunk?” in front of the live audience. "I felt really stupid."

Ellen DeGeneres at the Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry Tour at Warner Theatre on November 15, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Tasos Katopodis)

This is not the first time DeGeneres has been accused of being rude. Actors Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson have previously mentioned that the comedian only pretends to 'be nice' towards her guests. According to Entertainment Weekly, Garrett criticized DeGeneres via X (formerly Twitter) over toxic workplace allegations. The Fargo actor, in a now-deleted tweet, wrote, "Sorry but it comes from the top ⁦@TheEllenShow. Know more than one who was treated horribly by her.⁩ Common knowledge." Thompson agreed, and chimed, "True story. It is," in response to an article by People Magazine. Garrett, who appeared as a guest on DeGeneres talk show six times between 2004 and 2007, however, refused to explain his stand or discuss any of his claims.

True story. It is. — Lea Thompson (@LeaKThompson) July 31, 2020

"I could not have the success I’ve had without all of your contributions. My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," the retired talk show host penned in a lengthy memo to her staff after the allegations broke out. As per People magazine, since the cancellation of her show, DeGeneres moved to Cotswolds, England last year with her wife Portia de Rossi.