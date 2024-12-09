Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Nance and John Henry's cheeky post fuels romance rumors

Rachel Nance and John Henry feature together in a TikTok video

'The Bachelor' star Rachel Nance has recently sparked romance rumors with 'The Bachelorette' star John Henry Spurlock. Rachel featured in a TikTok video with John, as they enjoyed a night out together. John and Rachel previously gave a shot at romance on ABC shows but failed.

Rachel was at Joey Graziadei's season and was eliminated after he found a stronger connection with his other suitress. Meanwhile, John was a suitor at Charity Lawson's season. After their failed romances, Rachel and John have fueled hopes in fans for their potential romance.

She ditched to reveal further details about her time with John and simply captioned the video, "Just Waikiki things." However, this was not the first time the duo had fueled the romance speculations.

Rachel Nance reflects on John Henry's romance rumors

'The Bachelor' star Rachel Nance has previously made it clear that she was not dating John Henry and they were just good friends. She called John a 'good company' and 'a super sweet guy' during a podcast episode. The couple got cozy in a TikTok video but Rachel insisted that they were just friends.

She shared, "We both thought like, 'Oh, we should just make a TikTok because we're both not the best at social media.' And then we made it and I posted it and I woke up." She continued, "I said, ‘Oh, I might have... this might have done something.'"

Rachel Nance reflects on John Henry's romance rumors (Instagram/rachelmariean0

'Bachelor Nation' star Rachel Nance teases new romance

'Bachelor Nation' star Rachel Nance notably teased a new romance but claimed her partner is not from the ABC show. She wants to keep her new romance private and has soft-launched her beau in an Instagram post. In the video, an unidentified man could be seen with his arm around Nance.

She reflected on the video and shared, "I actually posted on my Instagram, [and] people are trying to figure out who the person is in my Instagram because it's his arm." She further claimed that no one could find out his identity as he is not from 'Bachelor Nation'. She further revealed that she met her beau at a baseball game while calling him "a little humble person."

'Bachelor Nation' star Rachel Nance teases new romance (Instagram/@rachelmariean)

Why did John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo split?

John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo met for the first time in 'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 9 and soon got engaged. However, the couple's relationship couldn't survive outside the paradise as they figured out their differences were hard to work on. John claimed that he had promised himself to give around 10 years to his underwater welding job before finding love.

However, his engagement to Kat notably derailed his plans and things only got worse. He was still trying to figure out his life and the engagement felt like a wrong step. However, he also claimed that his mental health struggles also added to his reasoning behind the breakup