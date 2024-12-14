'Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Aaron Schwartzman announces engagement to girlfriend

Aaron Jacob Schwartzman was one of the suitors who appeared on 'The Bachelorette' Season 20

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Aaron Schwartzman is now officially engaged! On Friday, December 13, 2024, he took to his Instagram page and shared the exciting news of his engagement to his girlfriend Tara Dalrymple.

The former reality TV star shared a heartwarming snap of his fiancée, Tara, on his Instagram Story. In the photo, Tara is seen proudly showing off her stunning engagement ring. "I love you @taradalrymple," he captioned a stunning photo of Tara from their dreamy proposal. He also re-shared a video of the magical moment on his Instagram Story. The clip was shared by Aaron's sister Danielle who expressed her happiness for the newly engaged couple by writing, "Surprise!!! Congrats to my brother and my future sister-in-law."

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Aaron Schwartzman is engaged to Tara Dalrymple (Instagram/@aaron.schwartzman)

What happened to Aaron Schwartzman on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Aaron Jacob Schwartzman was one of the suitors who appeared on Season 20 of the ABC dating competition 'The Bachelorette.' However, his time on the show was brief, as he was eliminated during the third week.

Soon after, the California native returned to find love on Season 9 of the spin-off show 'Bachelor in Paradise.' However, during his time on the show, he struggled to form a strong connection with any of the women and was sent home in week 2.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Aaron Schwartzman was evicted in week 2 (Instagram/@aaron.schwartzman)

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Aaron Schwartzman drops sweet birthday wishes for his now-fiance Tara Dalrymple

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Aaron Schwartzman, a firefighter by profession, never misses an opportunity to shower his fiancée, Tara Dalrymple, with love on social media. He recently shared a heartfelt birthday post celebrating Tara on her special day.

The pair celebrated Tara's birthday on November 18. "We got us a birthday girl!" he penned alongside a series of pictures from Tara's birthday celebrations. One snap showed Tara blowing the candles off her cake.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Aaron Schwartzman is a firefighter by profession (Instagram/@aaron.schwartzman)

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ alum Aaron Schwartzman enjoys going on adventures with his partner Tara Dalrymple

'The Bachelorette' alum Aaron Schwartzman enjoys traveling with his partner Tara Dalrymple. When the pair is not busy with their professional ventures, they love to explore new places together. Aaron's Instagram feed is filled with the pair's pictures from their travels all over the world.

It seems that Aaron and Tara's shared love for travel helped them bond and grow closer. The couple may be walking down the aisle soon, though, as of now, they haven’t revealed any details about their wedding plans.