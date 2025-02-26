Ashton Kutcher once left Ellen stunned with a wild on-air stunt no one saw coming: "I'm going to..."

Ashton Kutcher certainly knows the way to fans' hearts, as the actor stunned with a jaw-dropping appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show.' Kutcher employed an interesting tactic to promote his debut in 'Two and a Half Men.' For context, Kutcher stepped into the shoes of Charlie Sheen, who exited 'Two and a Half Men' in 2010 amid a public feud with creator Chuck Lorre, as per the New Zealand Herald. So, naturally, Kucther wanted to make a magnificent debut in the fan-favorite show but his decision was a shocking surprise even for DeGeneres.

Ashton Kutcher attends 'Vengeance' premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on June 12, 2022 in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images for Tribeca Festival | Photo by Noam Galai)

During the September 2011 season premiere of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Kutcher addressed the buzz around Two and a Half Men's revealing ad featuring himself, Jon Cryer, and Angus Jones with the tagline, 'All will be revealed.' Kutcher joked, "It's getting a lot of attention. So I just figured I'm going to do everything nude from now on." before dramatically dropping his robe, as per People. When DeGeneres questioned his bold choice, asking, "I don’t know if that’s a good idea. Really?" Kutcher doubled down on the joke, replying, "Yeah. Whatever I'm doing, I'm just going to do it nude. Let's do this." Fortunately for the audience, strategic computer pixelation kept things modest.

The Internet also shared their opinions under the YouTube video posted by 'TheEllenShow.' A fan said, "Hahahaaa, I can't believe the world today. I mean, how could he do that? But I like that though. Hilarious." While another says, "Even Ellen took a look and blushed I think." Another comment reads, "When they cut to see Ellen's mother is also in the room, I died laughing." Another comment states, "I'd say it's hilarious how comfortable Ellen seems," while another reads, "Lol that is the funniest video they were all a great sport about it."

The very next year, in May 2012, Kutcher found himself in hot water for an alleged 'racist' ad campaign. Kutcher's Popchips promotional campaign sparked outrage for its depiction of racial stereotypes, particularly his portrayal of 'Raj,' a Bollywood producer, as per The Guardian. In the ad, Kutcher donned brownface, traditional Indian attire, and an exaggerated accent, prompting accusations of racism.

The backlash led to the segment’s removal, with critics calling it offensive and tone-deaf. The campaign, meant to be humorous, featured Kutcher in various roles, including a flamboyant fashionista, a stoner, and a biker, but 'Raj' received the most criticism for its reliance on outdated stereotypes rather than genuine comedy.

On the other hand, Kutcher's stars these days are certainly not dazzling, as the actor faced massive backlash after a resurfaced 2019 'Hot Ones' interview showed him laughing off a question about Diddy’s infamous parties, as per Yahoo Entertainment. When asked about them, Kutcher smirked and replied, "I've got a lot I can't tell.” After pausing, he added, “Can't tell that one either ... I'm cycling through them.” While unclear which events he attended, he vaguely concluded, "Diddy party stories … weird man." Fans have since criticized his reaction, especially in light of Diddy’s recent arrest on sex trafficking charges.