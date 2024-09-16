Are Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu still together? 'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars call each other 'stupid' in social media rant

'I Love A Mama's Boy' stars Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu had been verbally abusive

ATLANTA, GEORGIA: 'I Love A Mama's Boy' star Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu had a tumultuous relationship which eventually ended with a dramatic split. The ex-couple had a whirlwind romance at the beginning of their relationship which started to fade away soon after they moved in together.

However, after the premiere of the Season 3 finale, Shekeb and Emily reunited on Instagram Live in 2022 which confirmed that they were never meant for each other. During the live session, Shekeb revealed that he had just returned from the hospital after injuring his finger. However, Emily saw a perfect chance to take a dig at her ex-beau and instantly responded, "It's God giving you karma."

Emily and Shekeb had always been verbally abusive with Emily further claiming, "You deserve to cut your finger and bleed." The friendly live session to catch up with their fans turned into a war zone and argued over multiple past betrayals. Additionally, the TLC show stars started calling each other 'stupid' hinting at their followers about their split.

Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu have parted ways (@tlc)

Did Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu fake their romance for 'I Love A Mama's Boy'?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' ex-couple Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu have been accused of their relationship on TLC for stardom. The couple had been together for three years at the time of their TLC show debut. Despite the years-long romance, they didn't have even a single photo together on social media which sparked doubts among their fans.

Shekeb and Emily's relationship was dubbed fake and it was claimed that some of the scenes on the TLC show were also staged. Additionally, Shekeb had acting credits and had been known for starring in multiple movies and TV series which made the allegations more true.

Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu accused of faking their romance (@tlc)

Where are 'I Love A Mama's Boy' ex-couple Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu now?

'I Love A Mama's Boy' ex-couple Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu don't follow each other on social media and seem like they have already moved on in their lives. Shekeb has been focusing on his career and is very active on social media. He often shares motivational thoughts on his Instagram. Additionally, he has recently received a surprise message and support for his TLC show portrayals from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

He has kept a few snippets from his TLC show appearance and often promotes his gigs. Meanwhile, Emily has wiped off all her posts and has been inactive on her social media. She has only one photo of herself. She was receiving hate comments which seemed to force her to stay away from public platforms.

'I Love A Mama's Boy' ex-couple Shekeb Sekander and Emily Chu don't follow each other on social media (@tlc)

'I Love A Mama's Boy' Season 4 will premiere on Monday, September 16 at 9 pm ET on TLC