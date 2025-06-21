5 months pregnant, this singer auditioned for ‘American Idol’ — and left with a Golden Ticket and a husband

"We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing," Haley Slaton shared.

An 'American Idol' contestant found the love of her life on the ABC singing show. In March 2022, five months pregnant, Haley Slaton stunned the esteemed judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan with her beautiful rendition of a Miley Cyrus song. Slaton met her now-husband, Jordan Myles, during the first round of auditions. In an interview with The Gazette, Slaton shared that she and Myles first met at the October auditions in Austin, Texas, and married just two months later.

Speaking of her love story with Myles, Slaton said, “We got married pretty quick. We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing. I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn’t thank him enough for that." In the same interview, Slaton also shared that their son Jaelyn was born in January 2023, and Myles moved from Iowa to Louisiana to join their family.

Elsewhere in the interview, Slaton raved over her partner, Myles, by saying, “We’re very in love, we’re very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him. That was a great experience—to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with.” Every now and then, both Slaton and Myles continue to share adorable snaps of their family on their respective Instagram accounts.

Slaton first auditioned virtually via Zoom in August 2022 before being invited to perform before the judges two months later. During the audition, the judges saw the potential in Slaton when she performed Miley Cyrus' hit song 'The Climb.' Later on, Slaton sang Adele's 'One and Only,' and she ended up winning the golden ticket to Hollywood.

As per the New York Post, while having a chat with Ryan Seacrest on the show, Slaton talked about her pregnancy and quipped, "Being on the show pregnant is actually not going to be an obstacle for me. Just being a mom shouldn't stop you from following your dreams. I just really want to do this for my son and give him a really good life, and I really want to show him to never stop chasing his dreams in the future. Never give up on your dreams. Mommy went and chased hers, so."

Slaton and Myles aren’t the only ‘Idol’ contestants to find love on the show. Season 16’s Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner met in 2018 and married a year later. The pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Baylah May, in January 2021. 'American Idol' Season 3 runner-up Diana DeGarmo also got married to season 5 contestant Ace Young in 2013.