Turns out, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton’s rivalry on ‘The Voice’ is all for show — here's the proof

Adam Levine explains his relationship with Blake Shelton on 'The Voice' — it’s not what you think

Adam Levine and Blake Shelton are known for their playful banter and rivalry on 'The Voice'. While it’s often hilarious, there are moments when it feels like the coaches cross the line. However, Levine's recent interview revealed that the rivalry might actually be just for the cameras and that they're really good friends. While appearing on the April 28 episode of 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the Maroon 5 frontman discussed the camaraderie between the judges with the talk show's host, Seth Meyers. "It is now what it is, but back then it was a mess. Like, no one knew what was going to happen. They threw these four people in these four turning chairs. And this is something we all know about now — but back then we were like, 'This is weird.' And so we all felt like part of this team, you know?" Levine told Meyers, according to NBC.

For the unversed, let us share with you that the original judging panel of 'The Voice' Season 1 consisted of Levine, Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green. During his time on the NBC singing competition, Levine instantly hit it off with Shelton. Over the years, Levine and Shelton continued to give frenemy vibes to the viewers of the show. However, back in the day, there was a moment when Levine reached out to Shelton and asked him if he had gone too far with roasting him on the show.

While chit-chatting with Meyers, Levine shed light on his bond with Shelton, saying, "We had a really specific moment where we were in each other's trailers. I was like, 'Hey, is there ever too far? Is there a 'too far' for you? Is there an 'over the line' for you?'" At the end of the day, both Levine and Shelton were on the same page. Levine further added, "And he's like, 'Buddy, you hit me as hard as you want. You will never go too hard.' And I think he pretty much stayed true to that."

In addition to this, the 'Girls Like You' hitmaker also told Meyers that his backstage conversation with Shelton was something he wanted to have for himself more than Shelton. "I got more sensitive than he did," Levine shared at that time. When Meyers asked Levine whether he missed Shelton on 'The Voice.' In his response, Levine jokingly remarked, "No, he's just not a memorable guy. I forgot who he was. I don't know who you're talking about."

Shelton bid adieu to 'The Voice' after Season 23 to make some more time for his family. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Shelton revealed the reason behind his big move and said, “I think being a stepdad has changed my perspective in that I’m not the first person that I think about anymore. Even to the small little things, when you go, ‘I think I’ll do this,’ the very next thought is always, ‘Well, wait a minute. How’s that going work?' Or, 'What will they think?' Or, 'How will that affect a schedule?' I think the only way for me to really do that right is to step away from being committed to something like The Voice that demands a lot of your time. There’s no way around it. If you’re going to do it and do it right, you have to be 150 percent in. And I just feel like those days are behind me for now. I got a more important job."