“So, I took my cupcake, and I sat there, and we were having a conversation, and I did this thing..." Anne Hathaway said during the interview.

Anne Hathaway, now 41, may change the way we all eat cupcakes. The Devil Wears Prada' actress appeared on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' on March 22, 2022, where she stunned the host and the fans with her cupcake-eating hack. During the interview, Kelly Clarkson brought up Hathaway’s unique approach, saying, “I hear that you have a special way of eating cupcakes, and I love cupcakes, so I thought I should take this opportunity selfishly to bring cupcakes out, and I want to see your way.” Anne, looking amused, responded with an enthusiastic “Yes!” As they were helped with two cupcakes, Kelly added, “I like red velvet. Wait, what was yours?” Hathaway replied, “I’m kinda in a rainbow mood,” before cheekily adding, “We should all keep saying ‘gay in Florida. So we should wear as much rainbow as possible... while that idiocy is being debated.”

Clarkson, steering the conversation back to cupcakes, teased, “I want to know, we are going to suffer some commercials, but I want to know how you eat a cupcake.” Hathaway quickly responded, “Okay, so I didn’t realize that this was that unusual at my friend Steph’s 40th birthday, and it got omicroned. So, we didn’t have a cake; we did cupcakes.” To explain her technique, she continued, “So, I took my cupcake, and I sat there, and we were having a conversation, and I did this thing, and it stopped the party.” Making a short detour in the conversation, she jokingly said, “Now, I have stopped parties before, but never for a good reason.”

Then, revealing the trick, she said, “So, you take the top, and you pull it apart, and then you flip it.” The audience gasped, and Clarkson, visibly stunned, exclaimed, “Like a whoopie pie, almost.” Hathaway continued, “And then you have a sandwich, and you don’t get frosting up your nose.” As the audience cheered and clapped, Hathaway added, “And then it feels more casual, almost like an hors d'oeuvre.” Showing how much she loved desserts, the actress added, “I just want to make all desserts more casual so we can eat more of them.”

Fans wasted no time reacting to the viral moment. On YouTube, one fan commented, “Lol, she is so fun! Also, mind blown on this trick!” Another fan was shocked that more people didn’t know about the hack, saying, “I can’t believe the cupcake sandwich is still new to folks! It’s the only way to eat a cupcake.” Another agreed, writing, “I've been eating cupcakes like this for years; it really is the best!!” One fan expressed gratitude and wrote, “Thank you, Anne!!! You literally changed my life! I hated cupcakes, and now I’m on my way to get some!” One said on Twitter, "Got to try this way for sure."

Hathaway has always had a fun, playful side, and this isn’t the first time she’s won over the internet. Back in 2011, in an interview with Conan O’Brien, Hathaway sang one of her original rap songs, which she dedicated to the paparazzi with whom she was mad. According to Ace Showbiz, she said, “With all the stuff that's been going on with Batman, the paparazzi attention's been a little intense, so I wrote a rap song about it. It's in the style of Lil Wayne." Her lyrics went like, "Yo, I'm a paparazzi / I don't play no Yahtzee"... "Don't act all hotsy-totsy. B***h, I know you from Jersey!" However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the actress talked about her newfound clarity at this age. “This is the first time I’ve known myself this well,” she explained. “I don’t live in what others think of me. I know my own mind, and I am connected to my own feelings.” Also, “I’m way quicker to laugh now.”