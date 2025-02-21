Anne Hathaway split her pants right before her interview with Stephen Colbert: "I looked down..."

Anne Hathaway had to make a last-minute outfit swap before her ‘Late Show’ appearance, and the reason is hilariously embarrassing

Anne Hathaway once had an embarrassing moment, but instead of hiding it, she shared it with everyone. While promoting her movie 'The Hustle' on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', she talked about a wardrobe malfunction that happened just before she arrived. The 42-year-old actress looked radiant in a light gray silky pajama-style pantsuit, paired with pumps and tiered purple earrings for the show.

However, she explained that she originally arrived in a different outfit. “If you guys want to, Google the pictures of me outside,” she told the audience. “Now you might notice I’m standing like this,” she added while crossing her legs and putting a hand on her hip. “And the reason I’m standing like that is because I looked down in the car, and my pants had split.” Then, she traced a line around her crotch and said, “Like the whole whoooo…” Host Stephen Colbert, 60, responded, “Wow. All the way to Christmas,” as Hathaway covered her face in embarrassment. She then described the moment she had to awkwardly get out of the car while photographers called her name, as per Cosmopolitan.

This wasn’t the first time she had a wardrobe malfunction. Back in May 2014, while on her way to the Met Gala as a guest of designer Francisco Costa from Calvin Klein, she had another mishap. “I was about a block away from the Met, and I was like, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’” she recalled. “Ah-choo! And I sneezed, and my dress split.” She was horrified. “I’m pulling up and Francisco’s so proud of this dress. I put the window down and he’s like, ‘Baby, you look amazing.’ I’m like, ‘Thank you so much. My dress just broke…’” She then described his reaction. “And I’ve never actually seen someone turn green before, and I’m like, ‘It’s going to be fine.’ I can go on the carpet, I can keep my arm down, and I’ll hold it in place, and we’ll get inside and there’s going to be a needle and thread…” But Francisco had a different idea. “And he goes, ‘Pull over.’”

They stopped at a nearby hotel, where a helpful seamstress quickly fixed the dress. But by the time they arrived at the event, the red carpet was empty. “We show up, there’s nobody on the red carpet, and I said, ‘Oh my god, did we miss it?’ And they said, ‘You’re just ahead of Rihanna. Gooooooo!’” Anne laughed. She then revealed a Met Gala rule, “Apparently the only rule you cannot break at the Met Ball is you cannot show up after Rihanna. That’s just gauche,” as per KoiMoi.

A similar incident happened with Hathaway in December 2012 at the New York premiere of 'Les Misérables'. As she stepped out of her car in a black Tom Ford dress with a high slit, an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction led photographers to capture more than intended. Reflecting on the incident, Hathaway expressed her distress, stating, "I was getting out of the car and my dress was so tight that I didn’t realize it until I saw the photographers’ flashes. It was devastating. They saw everything. I might as well have lifted up my skirt for them." Marie Claire reported.