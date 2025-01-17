Angelina Jolie started crying after she ended up facing her biggest fear on movie set: "Now give..."

Angelina Jolie’s emotional moment on set proves that even the toughest actors have their breaking points

Angelina Jolie, 49, has revealed how she faced one of her biggest fears while working on her latest film. Jolie played legendary opera singer Maria Callas in the movie 'Maria', and stepping into this role meant confronting her fear of singing on camera. In an emotional interview with Hello Magazine, Jolie opened up about the experience saying, "(Director Pablo Larrain) took me seriously as a singer, which was very moving to me." She continued, "'He said: 'Take a deep breath and then start to make sounds' - and I started crying," as reported by Mirror. Despite the initial fear, Jolie said this challenge turned into a love for opera.

She further added, "I would encourage every single person to take an opera class." Jolie spoke about the liberating power of singing, explaining, "Once you sing a little bit and somebody says to you: 'Now give everything you've got in your body as loud as you can possibly do it, with all the emotion that you carry inside yourself', it's very therapeutic," as reported by The Express. Jolie's children were part of this journey too. Initially, they were proud of her efforts, but as her singing skills got better, their pride turned into real admiration.

Jolie’s acting career spans over 40 years, beginning in 1995 with her role in 'Hackers'. She rose to fame with several successful roles and reached a peak when she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2000 for her performance in 'Girl, Interrupted'. The film remains one of her most celebrated works. However, her personal life has been just as much in the spotlight. Jolie and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, recently finalized their divorce, almost a decade after their separation. The couple first met in 2005 while filming 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' and share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

After the divorce settlement, Jolie was spotted for the first time in public with her 19-year-old daughter, Zahara. The actress showed off a new hairstyle with fresh bangs and appeared confident as she stepped out in a stunning black halter silk gown. Keeping her look simple, Jolie accessorized with a large ring and earrings, making her red carpet appearance elegant and understated. Despite her estimated net worth of $120 million (£95m), as per Parade, Jolie opted not to seek spousal or family support from Pitt in their divorce settlement. Lawyers for Pitt have not commented on the arrangement.

Zahara Marley Jolie and Angelina Jolie attend the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2025 in Palm Springs, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre)

After the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Jolie is reportedly focused on preparing her children for any future emergencies. According to sources who spoke to RadarOnline, the Hollywood actress is planning to make her children "completely self-sufficient" by enrolling them in survival training and martial arts classes. Jolie wants them to learn the skills they need to handle extreme situations and defend themselves if something as serious as a doomsday scenario ever happens.

A source shared, “She’s also always been interested in the martial arts and defending herself. She has trained in martial arts for action roles in movies like Tomb Raider and wants her kids to become experts as well.” The insider added, “The wildfires were a wake-up call that cash won’t protect her family in an 'end of days' scenario. She also wants them to learn how to survive in the wild for a few days because you just never know when these skills might come in handy.”