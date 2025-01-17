Angelina Jolie had to face over 100 rejections in auditions for bizarre reasons: "I was too..."

While people know her for her illustrious career, what's lesser known is that she has had to face countless rejections before landing worthwhile roles.

Angelina Jolie is one of the most successful and popular actresses in the world today. While people know her for her illustrious career, what's lesser known is that she has had to face countless rejections before landing worthwhile roles. In a candid interview with Backstage, Jolie once opened up about the many difficulties she had to endure in her road to glory. At the outset of her career, she claimed she faced over 100 failed auditions over bizarre reasons.

Jolie revealed that when she first started auditioning as a teenager, she would often try for the 'girl next door' or high school roles. She however quickly learned that those roles were not a good fit for her, not because she wasn’t talented enough, but because casting directors would find her 'too dark' or 'too ethnic' for these roles. “I think I was starting to audition around 16 or 17, and... I was just never that girl. I was always told that I was too dark.” She added, “I went through a period... when I was told I was too ethnic. Isn’t that strange? Now I am not ethnic enough on occasion." Jolie shared that she and her mom counted her auditions, and when she had been turned down more than 100 times, the constant rejection did little to deter her from her dreams. Instead, it made a point to embrace her individuality.

She further recalled, “I think my first job was as a crack addict in a film, and then my second job was, like, a cyborg. So it was clear that my career was going to be full of very bizarre, strange women— which ended up being the ones I liked anyway." Jolie’s appearance later became one of her biggest assets. Today, she is more than just a Hollywood legend, but rather an inspiration to others who have been told they do not fit the mold.

Jolie candidly shared how tough it was to find her place in an industry that often judged her unfairly— not just for her unique looks, but for many other reasons too. She remembered a comment about her singing, which once shook her confidence. “I had somebody once tell me I couldn’t sing or be a little dismissive when I was singing once, and it really shut me down,” she said in an interview with Variety. “I never told anybody, but it was part of my life that I just blocked.” In hindsight, the actress urged that one doesn’t 'have to get that job.' She dubbed her profession an unhealthy business, adding that she often tells young artists to focus on living a full and creative life outside of just chasing an acting career.