Andrew Garfield is obsessed with one reality dating show that's his ultimate 'guilty pleasure'

Hollywood star Andrew Garfield recently opened up about his ultimate 'guilty pleasure'— he enjoys the popular Netflix reality dating series Too Hot To Handle. The show, which invites contestants to give up intimacy in exchange for a monetary prize, has gained international attention since its debut in April 2020. Garfield recommended everyone watch the series, praising it for prioritizing emotional depth over surface relationships. Too Hot To Handle, which dropped its sixth season in August last year, seems to have won over everyone's heart.

Andrew Garfield at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025, in California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Jeff Kravitz)

During a recent interview, Garfield gushed, "F---, it’s really good. It's like a bunch of hot people who think they are going on a Love Island–type show. In the first interviews, they are all like, 'Yeah, I can't wait to get railed like every day' and then the guys [are] like, 'Yeah, I can't wait to rail women every day.'" As reported by OK! Magazine, he added, "They are just horny, hot people — but wait, this is where the twist happens. So they get to the island, and they are like, 'Woo!' in their swimming costumes… and then a day goes by, they have a party, maybe a couple will make out, maybe there will be some f-------, it's up to them. And then, it's revealed to them that they are, in fact, on Too Hot to Handle."

The actor shared what he thinks sets the reality show apart— it's the prize pot that they can only win by resisting intimacy. He went on to analyze the concept of the hit show. Garfield said, "The competition is run by this Alexa kind of robot, and she tells them, 'You have all been selected because you are terrified of intimacy. You will be here for a week, and anything you do physically with each other that is not born out of a true emotional connection you will be fined for, and your prize pot will go down and down and down." He added, "And then, like, suddenly all these really horny, maybe s---addicted people are having to not jerk off, not do anything sexual unless they are given permission by Lana, the robot."

Though Too Hot to Handle may sound like a wild ride, Garfield admitted it’s a surprisingly captivating watch. Across its six seasons, only a few turned out to be lasting relationships. Notably, season 2’s Emily Miller and Cam Holmes are still going strong and even welcomed a baby boy, Reggie, in 2024. As reported by Us Weekly, Demari Davis and Bri Balram also went on to win and the pair is still happily together. But it's unknown if they have received their prize money.

Given the international popularity, as per reports, folks are lining up to participate in the reality show. The opportunity to compete in a luxurious beach environment is too good to pass up. Meanwhile, during the interview, Garfield stated that he also enjoyed another reality show The Traitors. He praised the British version hosted by Claudia Winkleman and dubbed it the greatest.