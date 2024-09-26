'An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case': Where is Bruno Fernandes now?

Brazilian footballer and convicted criminal Bruno Fernandes's role in his ex-girlfriend's murder inspires Netflix's latest documentary

Warning: This article contains a recollection of crime and can be triggering to some, readers’ discretion is advised.

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL: Brazilian footballer Bruno Fernandes, who was found guilty of ordering the assault and brutal murder of his ex-girlfriend, continues to enjoy his star life. Fernandes was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2013 for the 2010 crime that shook people globally.

'An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case' is Netflix's latest documentary taking a deep dive into the twisted case where a woman's repeated cry for help went unnoticed and the system's failure led to her tragic end. The 1-hour 40-minute documentary will explore Eliza Samudio and Bruno Fernandes's relationship, the events that led to her death and the subsequent investigation and court ruling. Meanwhile, take a look at the convicted criminal's fancy life 14 years after the crime.

Bruno Fernandes enjoys prison's 'semi-open' program

Bruno Fernandes was released from prison in 2019 (YouTube/@cnn)

When Fernandes's teenage cousin told the authorities that Samudio's body was cut up and some parts were fed to dogs, while other parts were buried under concrete, Fernandes's role in the murder became clear. He eventually confessed to the crime and was sentenced to 22 years of jail time on March 8, 2013, as per a report by USA Today.

Fernandes had only served six years and seven months in prison after his lawyers filed a petition of habeas corpus. Shockingly, the petition was granted and Fernandes was released from jail pending an appeal. As soon as he came out, he was showered with contract offers and he accepted that from Boa Esporte Clube. He stated to Brazil media “I want to make it clear that even if I stayed here and was given life imprisonment, for example, in Brazil, it would not bring the victim back. I paid dearly, it was not easy. This will help me as an experience. It has been a learning ­experience, not a punishment," as quoted by The Sun.

In April 2017, Brazil's Supreme Court ordered his re-arrest and the footballer went behind bars again. His fate turned around again in July 2019 when he was re-released under the 'semi-open' program for the rest of his sentence. His luck sided with him one more time as Varginha Prison had inadequate facilities to accommodate the coming and going of detainees which led to Fernandes enjoying house arrest without the need of going back to prison every night.

Bruno Fernandes signed his seventh deal in 2023

Boa Esporte Clube was the first football club to sign Bruno Fernandes after his conviction (YouTube/@afpnewsagency)

After being granted parole, Bruno Fernandes signed a new two-year deal in March 2023. Orion Futebol Clube in Sao Paulo signed the convicted criminal ahead of the Super Copa Pioneer. “Backup for the position, welcome!” the club announced the signing on social media, as per a report by Fox Sports.

Orion Futebol Clube is the seventh team to have signed Fernandes since 2017. As he continues to enjoy the fame, Samudio's son is being raised by her mother.

How to stream 'An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case'?

'An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case' is a Netflix documentary exploring the brutal murder case of a model (YouTube/@netflixbrasil)

The official synopsis for 'An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case' reads, "A star goalkeeper threatens a woman who is pregnant with his child. Her pleas for help go unanswered in the shadow of his fame - then tragedy strikes."

Directed by Juliana Antunes, the chilling documentary is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, September 26, only on Netflix.

'An Invisible Victim: The Eliza Samudio Case' trailer