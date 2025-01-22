'American Pickers' star shares an emotional confession for the fans: "My family needs me.."

'American Pickers' star shares a heartfelt update, prioritizing family over public appearances amid challenges.

Danielle Colby, star of the popular History Channel show 'American Pickers', recently shared a glimpse of her personal life with her fans. On January 18, she posted a photo on Instagram of herself and her partner, Jeremy Scheuch, enjoying a relaxing day at the beach. The photo was captioned, "Today we are tending our garden." Danielle also included an inspiring quote from Dr. Bruce Lipton: "Through consciousness, our minds have the power to change our planet and ourselves. It is time we heed the wisdom of the ancient indigenous people and channel our consciousness and spirit to tend the garden and not destroy it."

Her followers quickly responded with love and encouragement. One fan commented, "YAAAAAS! Enjoy the beautiful ocean and sunsets, my friends!" Another wrote, "Enjoy every sweet minute...." This beachside update comes after Danielle revealed in December that she was stepping back from her usual public appearances. On December 9, she announced that she had canceled all her planned events "for the foreseeable future" due to serious health issues affecting her family, as reported by The Express.

Danielle addressed her fans on social media, writing, "Had some very serious health issues happening within my family; I really don't want to get too much in detail." She reassured her followers about her own health, saying, "It's not my health I'm speaking of. I'm OK, I'm fine, but my family needs me right now." She further explained her decision to stay closer to home saying, "For the foreseeable future, I will not be traveling for performances."

Danielle made it clear that her family is her priority, adding, "I will only be traveling for 'American Pickers' and outside of that, being here with my family." This announcement struck a chord with her fans, who have supported her both as a performer and as a television personality. On American Pickers, Danielle plays a vital role alongside lead picker Mike Wolfe, helping uncover and preserve unique pieces of history. Her dedication to the show and her personal life has earned her a loyal following, as reported by The Mirror.

A screenshot of a post shared by 'American Pickers' star Danielle Colby (Image Source: Instagram/@daniellecolbyamericanpicker)

Danielle’s heartfelt post reminds fans of the importance of family and self-care. While she didn’t provide specific details about the health issues her family is facing, her message showcases her commitment to being there for her loved ones during this challenging time. Fans continue to express their admiration and support for Danielle, not only for her role on 'American Pickers' but also for her strength and authenticity in navigating life’s ups and downs.