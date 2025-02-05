'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe gives fans a rare peek into his life with teen daughter

American Pickers' Mike Wolfe recently shared a heartwarming picture of his daughter, Charlie. Wolfe, who is renowned for his passion for antiques and history, spends much of his time on the road searching for forgotten relics. But this time, on her thirteenth birthday, Wolfe switched gears and gave fans a rare peek into his life as a devoted dad.

'American Pickers' star Mike Wolfe attends Ovation VIP Groundbreaking Celebration on October 22, 2014, in Franklin, Tennessee. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rick Diamond)

Wolfe's photo featured Charlie with his girlfriend Leticia Cline strolling down Broadway Street in Nashville, as per The Express US. Facing away from the camera, Charlie is seen wearing baggy jeans, paired with a graphic green hoodie and burgundy Adidas Samba sneakers. Meanwhile, Cline, who appeared in the background can be seen smiling at Charlie. She wore a colorful jacket, blue jeans, and black leather boots. Wolfe captioned the story, "Charlie Wolfe Walzing into 13 downtown Nashville TN."

Charlie Wolf and Leticia Cline in a post shared by Mike Wolfe. (Image Source: Instagram | @mikewolfeamericanpicker)

This is not the first time Wolfe shared glimpses of Charlie. In the past, when Charlie embarked on her first day of sixth grade, the proud father took to social media to share the milestone with his fans, The Sun US reported. Wolfe posted three photos, each capturing Charlie from behind to avoid his daughter from having to face media scrutiny as most celeb parents do. In the first photo, Charlie was seen riding a bright blue scooter, donning a casual and sporty outfit that included a blue T-shirt, black athletic shorts, and white sneakers with matching Nike socks.

The second photo zoomed in on her sneakers and socks, with Wolfe adding, "Growing so fast." The third and final photo showed Charlie riding away on her scooter, captured from behind as she headed off to school. Wolfe wrote, "And just like that she is off to 6th grade," marking the bittersweet moment.

Wolfe is often seen taking time off from his busy schedule to spend time with Charlie. In December 2023, the duo were spotted in Leiper’s Fork, checking out a vintage car, as per Newsbreak. The duo later headed to the exclusive SchoolHouse Private Member Club. Mike was dressed in denim, and Charlie was in a white sweater and black leggings. The father and daughter spent hours at the club with friends, where they enjoyed food and drinks. The visit also coincided with the town’s annual Christmas parade, which was ultimately canceled due to bad weather.

Wolfe shares custody of Charlie with ex-wife Jodi Faeth, who finalized their divorce in December 2021. Jodi is listed as the primary residential parent of Charlie, having custody for 230.5 days a year. Mike gets Charlie for 134.5 days and reportedly pays $2,100 in child support. He also covers medical and dental insurance and must notify Jodi in writing if work prevents him from parenting for more than four consecutive days. They share joint decision-making on education, healthcare, religion, and extracurriculars.