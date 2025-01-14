'American Idol' judge Carrie Underwood's one political decision has fans swearing they'd boycott her music

Carrie Underwood has become one of the most sought-after artists in recent times. The country singer is not only gearing up for her big debut as an 'American Idol' judge but is also the face of Sunday Night Football. While the Grammy winner is basking in the glory of her platinum hits, that does not mean she is immune to criticism. For instance, the country singer's recent decision to sing at the Presidential Inauguration didn't sit well with her fans.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 38th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on November 03, 2023, in New York City. (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

The 41-year-old Oklahoma native has mostly remained apolitical, but her decision to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration had netizens convinced she picked a side, as per CNN. The singer will perform 'America the Beautiful' in the ceremony, which will take place on Monday, January 20. Underwood expressed her gratitude in a statement. She said, "I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event." She added, "I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Underwood's performance at the inauguration will be accompanied by the Armed Forces Chorus and the United States Naval Academy Glee Club, as per Express US. While Underwood's decision to perform is her personal decision, unfortunately, her fans are not happy with it and expressed their disappointment on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan said, "Carrie Underwood is performing at Trump’s inauguration, so I’m blocking her on all apps and boycotting all her music." Another added, "With Trump-lovin’ Carrie Underwood coming in as a judge on 'American Idol', I’m finally free! I’ve stuck with the show for all these years even though it stopped launching stars a long time ago. Now is a good time to walk away. And P.S. Adam Lambert should have won." A comment also read, "I can't say I'm a huge Carrie Underwood fan, but I'm still disappointed."

As the comments poured in, another noted, "Carrie Underwood went from, 'Maybe next time he’ll think BEFORE HE CHEATS,' to singing at the inauguration of a known CHEATER, FRAUDSTER, PHILANDERER, ELECTION DENIER, INSURRECTIONIST, and FELON. GIRL WTF." Another slammed the singer and said, "Shame on Carrie Underwood. She has been removed from my playlists. Is it so hard to stand up with moral principles? Money is truly the root of all evil."

Underwood's decision to sing at Trump's presidential inauguration surprised fans, as the talented singer took a dig at the politician back in 2017. The singer humorously mocked Trump during the 2017 Country Music Awards with Brad Paisley, as per Page Six. At the event, Underwood, along with her co-host Brad Paisley, performed a parody of her iconic song 'Before He Cheats,' which was cleverly rewritten to comment on Trump’s controversial Twitter habits. The chorus included the satirical line, "Maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets," humorously suggesting that his impulsive tweets could lead to unforeseen consequences.