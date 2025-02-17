Alison Brie reveals one strange thing husband Dave Franco made her do on set: "I need you to..."

Alison Brie recalls an awkward but funny adjustment she had to make when working with her husband, Dave Franco, as her director

Alison Brie, known for playing Ruth in 'GLOW' and Trudy in 'Mad Men', once shared a funny story about working with her husband, Dave Franco. During an interview on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' back in 2019, she talked about how things felt different when he directed her for the first time. "We've worked together as actors before but never in this capacity," Alison said. She laughed while remembering the first day on set when she kept calling him "honey" out of habit. She even pulled him aside to ask if he preferred her to say his name instead.

"He was like, 'Could you call me David Franco? I need you to be professional,'" she recalled jokingly. Even though they kept things professional, their usual way of speaking to each other didn't change. "We're a real babe and honey household. It was a full babe and honey set," she said. Dave made his directorial debut with 'The Rental', which starred Alison and was released in 2020. The couple first met at a Mardi Gras parade in 2011 and got married in 2017, as reported by Pop Sugar. Whether they’re on the red carpet, sharing their sweet engagement story, or just having fun together, they always manage to capture people's hearts.

Being one of Hollywood's favorite couples, they recently collaborated on a new horror film titled 'Together', which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26. In this movie, they portray a couple facing unusual challenges after relocating to the countryside. Both Brie and Franco not only starred in the film but also took on co-producing roles, marking a significant joint venture in their careers. During promotional interviews, the couple humorously discussed how working together on 'Together' intensified their real-life bond. Franco jestingly remarked, "I think we're more codependent than ever," with Brie mirroring this sentiment, noting that the film's exploration of a codependent relationship playfully influenced their own dynamics, as reported by Sundance Festival.

In addition to their work on 'Together', Brie has been preparing for the upcoming 'Community' movie by rewatching episodes of the original series to reconnect with her character, Annie Edison. In an exclusive interview with People, she shared, "I was having a meeting with [series creator] Dan Harmon, and we were talking about the Community movie and I wanted to rewatch some classic Annie episodes, so I did, and they were great," she said. She was referring to her role as Annie Edison, a student at the fictional community college where the show takes place.

(L-R) Alison Brie and Dave Franco attend the "Together" Premiere during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images Photo by Neilson Barnard)

Meanwhile, Franco has recently been the subject of rumors about playing Luigi Mangione, a suspect in a well-known case. While he admits that people have pointed out how much he looks like Mangione, he made it clear that no one has officially asked him to take the role, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. His wife, Brie, also mentioned that "everyone" has been reaching out to him because of the comparison. Despite all the attention, Franco confirmed, "No official [offers]" have been made for the role.